March 5, 2020

Gap Inc. has named Sonia Syngal president and chief executive officer of the corporation, elevating her from her current role as ceo of Old Navy.

Gap Inc. did not name a successor to Syngal at Old Navy, but last August, Nancy Green, who was running the fast-growing Athleta division, became president and chief creative officer of Old Navy, reporting to Syngal.

