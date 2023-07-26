Old Navy’s Unorthodox Guarantee

Old Navy has begun offering a one-year guarantee for back-to-school “uniform” styles and will give a full refund if products don’t last through the school year.

The item must be purchased on or before Sept. 30 and a refund will be honored for up to 365 days from the day of purchase. Shoppers must bring the receipt and the garment to an Old Navy store or outlet to get the refund. Retailers typically allow refunds for up to 30 days from the purchase date, though Lands’ End, for example, has a 90-day policy.

Old Navy’s new policy is geared to encourage shopping the store for back-to-school fashions, and elevate perceptions on the quality of Old Navy’s merchandise.

“At Old Navy, we understand the demands of a busy school year. That’s why our uniform products are made using durable fabrics that are proven to be built to last,” said Sarah Holme, Old Navy’s head of design and product development. “We go the extra mile to ensure our uniforms can withstand the test of time, providing long-lasting value for both parents and students.”

She said Old Navy’s uniform styles have “secure stitching, reinforced knees and built-in-flex technology to stretch with movement…Old Navy performs comprehensive testing on uniform products to ensure they meet the highest quality standards from fabric strength to fade resistance, maintaining performance even after multiple washes and daily wear.”

Online, styles included in the guarantee are marked with a green badge. In stores, uniforms are displayed in designated sections.

Old Navy doesn’t develop custom-made school uniforms, though it does sell items that would be covered by the new guarantee and “are compliant with standard uniform dress codes,” at schools, a spokesperson said. Certain skirts, blouses and pants, in kids’, men’s and women’s assortments would be deemed uniform styles.

Asked if an Old Navy associate needs to check a garment to see if it’s in poor enough condition to warrant a refund, the spokesperson replied: “If the quality does not meet the customer’s satisfaction, then Old Navy will return it for a full refund. Associates will rely on the customer’s perception of the garment.”