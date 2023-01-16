×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 13, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

JW Anderson Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Signs BTS Member Jimin as Global Ambassador

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Wijnants Becomes Artistic Director at Maison Ullens

Omnichannel Retailing‘s Next Big Thing: Item-Level Inventory Accuracy?

Amid consumer behavior changes and workforce issues, retailers need to level up inventory management.

beautiful woman using digital tablet in a clothing store
Inventory management will be key this year. auremar - stock.adobe.com

SML Group has released a survey of retail executives that showed 48 percent of respondents citing out-of-stock products as their biggest challenge this year. When asked about their top priority, improving the in-store experience also came in at 48 percent.

This sentiment is revealed as consumers pull back on shopping online and head to physical stores more often.

The report’s authors said the data revealed that economic and labor market conditions “are having profound impacts on key players across the sector. In fact, 39 percent of respondents claimed that labor and staffing shortages directly impacted operations at the in-store level, with retail being one of the most impacted sectors to date.”

Related Galleries

The survey also revealed the importance of omnichannel retailing in this post-pandemic period. Regarding the top methods for fulfilling orders, home delivery came in at 48 percent, and buy online, pick up in-store, or BOPIS, came in at 30 percent. “The findings call attention to the industry’s need to focus on introducing a seamless omnichannel approach that can satisfy the renewed demands of customers across all channels,” the report stated.

Dean Frew, chief technology officer and senior vice president for RFID Solutions at SML Group, said the retail sector “continues to look for operational improvements and try and bounce back from the pandemic, and this report makes it clear that retailers recognize the need to remain agile and responsive to changing trends.”

Frew said by investing in solutions such as item-level RFID, “retailers can improve insights over inventory and stock whilst reducing the impacts of ongoing labor shortages on the existing workforce.” Frew said that as an “omnichannel revolution continues to become integral to retail success moving forward, retailers need to further consider the integration of RFID into their operations to ensure that they can meet customer demands and expectations.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

Hot Summer Bags

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

SML Group's Latest Retail Executive Survey Reveals Top Priorities

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad