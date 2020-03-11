By  on March 11, 2020

Onia, the New York-based women’s and men’s lifestyle brand, is diving into retail. The company will open its first New York flagship on Thursday at 962 Madison Avenue at 75th Street.

The two-level store, which measures 300 square feet, is the company’s first retail store. The shop opens with the spring 2020 collection.

