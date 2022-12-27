×
Today's Digital Daily

Business

Christmas Wrap: Stores See Moderate Gains, Questionable Margins

Fashion

Longchamp Taps Accessories Designer Stéphanie D’heygere for Capsule Collection

Business

Renzo Rosso on How OTB Is Building a Major Luxury Children’s Wear Operation

Online Sales Take Center Stage This Season

Coresight Research and Bolt release digital sales data that reveals key holiday trends.

Christmas online shopping, sales and discounts promotions during the Christmas holidays, online shopping at home and lockdown coronavirus.Xmas
Online sales are pegged to rise 20 percent this year. shintartanya - stock.adobe.com

Several key trends have emerged in Coresight Research and Bolt’s latest digital shopping update for the holiday season. Two are tightly intertwined: As consumers embrace flexible payment options, retailers and brands are responding by onboarding platforms to meet that demand. 

Other trends include more investments in e-commerce management, personalization, and experiential retailing this year. On the front end, the authors of the report said retailers and brands have slashed prices on top categories such as apparel, toys and electronics.

Meanwhile, the report noted that the rate of growth of online sales for the season is expected to come in around 20 percent, which compares to total retail sales growth for the holiday season of 6 to 7 percent. Earlier this week, Mastercard SpendingPulse said U.S. retail sales (minus automotive) grew 7.6 percent year-over-year this holiday season, which the company measures from Nov. 1 through Dec. 24. More sales data is expected this week from other firms.

And whether they buy online or in-store, the report found that consumers are leaning into online product searches for information, price and inspiration. The survey found that 82 percent of shoppers polled went online to search for holiday gift ideas, while 74 percent are using online search platforms to make gift purchases. This is occurring even as shoppers go to physical stores to make purchases.

Coresight Research and Bolt also deeply analyzed online sales for Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday in their report. The results showed that more consumers spent Black Friday shopping online as compared to in a store. The data also showed that the average cart size for the five-day period (Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday) came in at 3.2 items per order — which was the same as last year. 

And despite concerns over inflation, shoppers doled out more this year than last year during the five-day period. The average order value showed a year-over-year gain of 15 percent, while gross merchandise value rose 2 percent year-over-year.

By category, electronics, sporting goods, fitness and hobbies, arts and crafts had the largest year-over-year gains in gross merchandise value, rising 33, 26 and 25 percent, respectively. This compares to food and beverage and home and garden products, both falling 18 percent.

For more business news, see:

Top Five States for Starting a Small Business

There Is Help Out There: Resources for SMBs

Why Retail Workers Are Burned Out, and Feel Undervalued

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

