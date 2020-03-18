By  on March 18, 2020

PARIS — Joining retailers in the U.S. scrambling to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Pandora will shut its stores in the country for the next two weeks, the Copenhagen-based jeweler said Wednesday.

A mall staple, the maker of charms and bracelets, has already closed stores across Europe, including in Italy, Spain, Germany and France, complying with orders from authorities.

