March 2, 2020

PARIS — Printemps chief executive officer Paolo de Cesare has left the Paris department store and the company is looking for his replacement, the supervisory board said in a statement on Monday.

“The decision of the supervisory board stems from difficulties in recent years in the retail business, internationally and especially in France, and from the necessity to put in place new leadership in order to accelerate and realize Printemps’ development plan which is ambitious and strongly supported by its shareholders,” the statement said.

