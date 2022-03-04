Patou Opens First Flagship Store in Tokyo’s Omotesando Hills Complex

STARTER HOME: Parisian label Patou has opened its first flagship store far away from its birthplace, in the tony Omotesando Hills shopping complex in Tokyo.

“Japanese consumers have always gotten what I was showing” even earlier in his career, explained artistic director Guillaume Henry at a preview of his fall 2022 collection in Paris, noting that Asia was a particularly strong market for the brand, where its body-flattering shapes find particular traction.

The soft pink, 830-square-foot retail space, which will carry the full range of Patou ready-to-wear and accessories, was designed by architect Shogo Onodera, who was previously at Sanaa Architecture and took part in the overhaul of La Samaritaine.

“A shop has to be a place where you find clothes and accessories, obviously, and it has to be efficient in a way, but also to be special. I wanted the place to look like somebody’s beautiful living room — just don’t expect a Haussmann-style apartment,” said the French designer, adding that the cozy effect he intended came down to “ceiling, seating, lighting.”

Freestanding furniture and clothing racks take up the center of the room, while a wall has been turned over to accessories, currently displaying the new half-moon Le Patou bag, made from dormant leather stocks. Also keeping with the brand’s sustainable efforts, a significant proportion of the decor and furniture elements are made from recycled materials “but that doesn’t have to show,” Henry commented.

Among the designer’s favorite features were the ceiling, with its geometric arrangement, and the glass pane bearing the Patou logo that marks the entrance. “I love freedom in a frame. The structure is about squares and rectangles but the clothes are all about soft circles — they’re almost flirting,” he said.

