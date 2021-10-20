Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 20, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Jonathan Akeroyd Named CEO of Burberry

Business

Gucci Aria Collection Holds Key to Kering’s Year-end Fortunes

Beauty

The Future of Ulta

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for Mental Health

Patti LaBelle gave a high-octane performance at L'Avenue at Saks for the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation mental health benefit.

Patti LaBelle
Patti LaBelle performs at the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation benefit for mental health. Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

“Can you dance? Then dance!” said Patti LaBelle, playfully wheedling the crowd at L’Avenue at Saks Tuesday night, already swaying and bobbing as she belted out one of her biggest hit songs, “Lady Marmalade.”

The scene was the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation mental health benefit and LaBelle was the entertainment. The 77-year-old legendary songstress, aka “The Godmother of Soul,” also sang two of her other hits, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “On My Own” and dazzled the crowd demonstrating her impressive range and ability to hold those high notes with seeming ease. At the end of the performance, LaBelle’s parting words were: “Keep on raising that money, honey.”

The Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation celebrated its ongoing commitment to support mental health with a cocktail fundraiser hosted by Richard Baker, chairman, chief executive officer and governor of the Hudson’s Bay Co., and saks.com CEO Marc Metrick. The event raised more than $1.7 million to support the foundation’s mission to make mental health a priority in every community by increasing awareness, improving access to care, building protective factors and reaching communities that are uniquely affected by mental health issues.

Related Galleries

Richard Baker
Richard Baker Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Back in 2017, when the company was determining a cause to take on, “We spent a lot of time talking with our associates about what impacted their lives and it was opioids, depression and anxiety,” Baker told WWD. “We realized that mental health was the most important issue and where we as a company could do the most good.”

With the pandemic, “We have to call out the need for more resources and greater participation in supporting mental health,” said Baker. “The last 18 months have really amplified the need to get behind this. It’s been a really tough time. It’s our responsibility to use the platform we have at Saks to do the right thing.”

Saks and its five-year-old foundation have donated more than $4.5 million to U.S. mental health initiatives. The initiative has reached 470,000 individuals with direct mental health support, and over 6.6 million individuals with messages that combat the shame and stigma surrounding mental health struggles. It has also supported efforts at over 65 high schools and colleges creating policies, practices and conversations around mental health.

Patti LaBelle, Marc Metrick
Patti LaBelle, Marc Metrick Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

“One in four people are living with some form of mental illness, whether it’s depression, bipolar disorder, addiction. When one person lives with it, it impacts the people in their lives,” said Metrick, a recovering alcoholic. “But people don’t feel comfortable telling friends or doctors that they are suffering from depression or anxiety. They may be aware of it but not willing to talk about it. There is more of a stigma associated with mental health issues than other health issues like diabetes or breast cancer.”

Earlier this month, Saks celebrated World Mental Health Day and National Coming Out Day with a multifaceted digital campaign in partnership with the foundation’s nonprofit partner, The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for the LGBTQ community.

As part of the campaign, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown and Chris Bright, director of public training at The Trevor Project, hosted a virtual event on the Saks Live digital events platform, to raise awareness of mental health issues and provide support.  Additionally, the foundation developed a “mental health at work” guide for employees with support from another nonprofit partner, Bring Change to Mind. The guide is a tool to support a culture of openness and support, and “demystify paths to a conversation surrounding mental health.”

Tracy Margolies, Ken Downing
Tracy Margolies, Ken Downing Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

 

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad