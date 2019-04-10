Paul Witt, a creative director whose extensive background includes developing launch strategies and growth strategies for a range of brands, was named chief experience officer for a new retail concept that will be introduced by Winston Retail this year.

Winston, which offers strategic solutions for retailers in need of experienced partners to execute creative services and merchandising, enlists art directors, designers, project managers, architects, merchandisers and stylists who function as extensions of the client.

“This significant appointment will allow us to deliver an enhanced experience and an innovative new retail concept,” said Jan Croatt, founder and chief executive officer of Winston Retail.

Witt wouldn’t reveal much about the new retail concept, saying, “We’re still formulating what the trademarked name will be. This is a big move for Winston. I’ll be part of the consumer division that will be launching the new brand.”

While Witt will be hiring his own team, he said the organization “has a backbone of experience that will also support the project.”

Witt revealed that the new retail concept will offer multiple categories with “something for everyone,” including men and women. “I’m here to act as the brand ambassador,” he said. “I’ll be overseeing sales, marketing, public relations and creative.

“I’m taking cues from my background,” he said. “I’ve worked with everyone from Target to Barneys New York. Our goal is to entice and get consumers excited about first-to-market products. We’ll look at all the exciting categories and figure out how to bring the high and low together, because that’s how everyone shops today. People shop everything from Target to Gucci. We have a lot of room to explore as we talk to brands.”

Witt said a key element of the new concept will be product knowledge and education. “It’s about romancing the product,” he said, something that doesn’t exist that much today.

Witt joins Winston from Belkin International Inc., a manufacturer of consumer electronics specializing in connectivity devices. From 2017 to 2018, he was Belkin’s creative director. Witt is also the founder of Wittmore, an e-commerce site for men’s clothing, accessories and grooming products that operates two brick-and-mortar locations in Los Angeles.

Prior to launching Wittmore, Witt worked as a consultant from 2009 to 2016 for brands such as Club Monaco, Sole Society and Creative Recreation. Witt, from 1995 to 2008, worked in-house for brands, including as vice president of global marketing and communications at Original Penguin, under Perry Ellis, as well as Sean John, with prior experience at Diesel.