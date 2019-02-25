Global payment platform provider Payoneer said it is rolling out its “Capital Advance” service for domestic e-commerce sellers, which will allow e-commerce merchants instant access to working capital with the “click of a button” — easing the burden of the resource-constrained seller and allowing them to grow their business operations.

The service expands on a previous iteration developed in 2017 and will introduce flexibility in repayment terms, with new offers allowing repayment up to 90 days later for Amazon, Walmart and Tophatter sellers.

Some $178 billion of revenue went through Amazon.com last year alone, based off of a report surveying 1,200 Amazon sellers by Feedvisor. Also in the report, 36 percent of seller respondents planned to sell through Walmart in 2018, up from 29 percent in 2017. Wherever the seller sets up shop, with other choices being eBay, Shopify and Jet.com, the consensus is the same on challenges faced.

Already subject to marketplace fees, high storage fees and other complications, the access to working capital sits at the forefront of sellers’ biggest concerns. As addressed by Scott Galit, chief executive officer of Payoneer, access to working capital is “perhaps the most difficult challenge facing e-commerce sellers looking to grow their business.”

E-commerce sellers seeking to expand their business without traditional limits by bank loans may be benefitted by “low-cost” and “low-risk” access to capital. Requiring no collateral, every payment cycle, sellers can receive offer amounts which are judged from a merchant’s prior sales records.

Often denied or faced with high rates, the “simple and straightforward” capital advance service is “there when you need it,” reiterated Iain McNicoll, country manager for the U.S. at Payoneer, in an interview with WWD.

The access to working capital is a top constraint for marketplace sellers looking to grow, and with capital advances the hope is to have the money when it’s needed.