Peruvian Connection, Glenda Bailey Open Madison Avenue Pop-up Shop

Peruvian Connection and Glenda Bailey take their fashion collaboration a step further with a temporary shop.

Peruvian Connection x Glenda Bailey pop up shop on Madison Avenue.
The Peruvian Connection x Glenda Bailey pop-up shop on Madison Avenue. Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Peruvian Connection has put up a pop-up shop on Madison Avenue to showcase the capsule collection created with former editor in chief of Harper’s Bazaar Glenda Bailey.

“The collaboration has been an amazing experience for our brand,” said Annie Hurlbut Zander, founder of the 45-year-old Andean textile-inspired fashion brand. “The shearlings, the alpaca wrap coat and the lofty, oversize sweaters are selling. The knit hats and leg warmers are also hot.”

So what’s next for the 74-piece collection, which is also sold on pcxgb.com and in the brand’s seven stores? “Nothing is happening as soon as next season,” Zander said. “Discussions are ongoing and Glenda continues to work with Peruvian Connection.”

The pop-up opened Thursday night on Madison between 80th and 81st Streets with a crowd including Demi Moore, a friend of Bailey’s who sported a luxe look from the collection; Scottish actor Alan Cumming, a friend of Moore’s; Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins; former editor of InStyle, Laura Brown, and writer and fashion blogger Leandra Medine Cohen. It’s expected to stay open through December.

The capsule collection, ranging from $88 to $1,450 offers Alpaca knits, shearling coats and modern silhouettes spanning across tops, pullovers, dresses and trousers. The majority of the collection was developed in small batch production with the Tonganoxie, Kansas-based Peruvian Connection’s partners in Peru.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 13: Annie Hurlbut Zander, Demi Moore, Pilaf and Glenda Bailey attend Peruvian Connection x Glenda Bailey at Peruvian Connection on October 13, 2022 in New York. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/PMC/PMC) *** Local Caption *** Annie Hurlbut Zander;Demi Moore;Pilaf;Glenda Bailey
Annie Hurlbut Zander, Demi Moore and Glenda Bailey at the Peruvian Connection x Glenda Bailey pop-up. Patrick McMullan via Getty Images. Patrick McMullan/PMC/PMC

 

