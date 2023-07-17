Philipp Plein Goes Bicoastal by Adding New Stores in Los Angeles and New York

German designer Philipp Plein has been busy adding to his growing retail lineup in the U.S.

On Friday night, the luxury label celebrated its pop-up store to be open two years at the Beverly Center, a multistory shopping complex in Los Angeles. The new 4,000-square-foot store complements the brand’s presence on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

In New York, the label is opening a 1,500-square-foot space at 119 Spring Street in Manhattan’s SoHo district. The Tuesday night opening party is set to feature New York rapper Fabolous.

At the Beverly Center store, the new space is distinguished by bright green carpet complemented with contemporary couches, chrome and glass tables and custom Philipp Plein homeware fixtures. The outpost is carrying the label’s new “Modern Renaissance” collection, which melds Renaissance forms with minimalism. Also being shown is the “Thousand and One Nights” collection, which combines inspiration from the Middle East and the West. These are in addition to mainline ready-to-wear collections as well as eyewear and Philipp Plein timepieces on display.

The Beverly Center opening night party was attended by performer Kerri Colby; reality show star Jonathan Cheban; social media star Alexis Ren; model Patrick Hindman; actor Kelly Osasere, and filmmaker and model Leah Talabi, among others.

Nadezhda Kuleshova and Philipp Plein Doug Krantz/BFA.com

The new U.S. stores are part of the company’s overall strategy to strengthen its retail presence of more than 110 stores around the globe for the designer’s multiple brands, which include Philipp Plein, Billionaire and the recently introduced Plein Sport label of sneakers and activewear.

Plein’s fall ready-to-wear collection, presented on the runway in Milan in February, adopted a cowboy theme, working denim patchwork into jackets and featuring mini and long skirts at times teamed with silver boots. For men, there was lots of denim as well as plaid coats in addition to crystals and studs for pants, suits and jacket lapels.

Last December, Plein unveiled a shoe collaboration with Los Angeles rapper Snoop Dogg. Two styles of sneakers were offered in a black and gold colorway designed with a platform heel, and in purple, black and yellow embellished with crystals.

Plein founded his brand 25 years ago when he started out making high-end, steel-framed dog beds that sold for thousands of dollars and came with a set of indestructible cushions. He is known for his flamboyant persona, blingy clothes and over-the-top fashion shows with celebrity performers, pyrotechnics and other special effects.

His brand is still independently owned with boutiques in major cities including Milan, Paris, Barcelona, Berlin, Las Vegas, Shanghai and Singapore.