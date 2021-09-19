Pineider Opening First U.S. Store in Rockefeller Center

Pineider is taking the plunge into the American retail market.

The Italian luxury brand known for paper, writing instruments and leather goods is opening its first U.S. store in New York’s Rockefeller Center on Monday.

The 1,200-square-foot store at 30 Rockefeller Plaza is one of several new stores that are being added to the mix at the famed Fifth Avenue retail spot this fall. They include fashion brands Kule and Freemans Sporting Club, jewelry brand Eva Fehren and Y’all Mart, a pop-up of several Texas-based labels. Todd Snyder has also signed a lease to open a store there this fall.

For Pineider, this will mark the fourth retail location for the brand globally, joining Florence, Milan and Rome. According to Giuseppe Rossi, managing director of Pineider, Manhattan was seen as “a clear next step for our first U.S. store.” He said the brand, which was founded in 1774, started looking for a space after the pandemic hit and many retailers were forced to close, opening up the opportunity to snag a key location at an advantageous price.

Even though he realizes that New York is not back to normal yet in terms of traffic, Pineider has a long-term view of the market. “We believe in the revamp of New York,” he said. “This is an incredible location and while we may be opening during a slow time, we expect excellent times eventually in the U.S.”

Rossi said Pineider already has “a pretty good business” in the States, with annual sales around $1 million. The majority of the volume comes from the writing instruments, but the other categories are growing, he said. The leather goods assortment includes travel items, briefcases and small leather accessories.

The brand sells direct-to-consumer but also counts Bergdorf Goodman, Moda Operandi and several other small and online retailers among its wholesale customers.

Pineider’s store is inspired by the late 19th century and features iron, glass, chrome and bronze details, Opaline glass bowls and vintage chandeliers. It includes bookcases created in iron with brass edging.

By opening a flagship in New York, Rossi said the plan is to present all “three columns” to the American consumer: writing instruments, paper and leather goods. “We’re presenting it as a lifestyle brand, not just for the office, but also for the home. We believe very much that the U.S. market can be big and strategic and give new dimension to the brand globally,” he said.