×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci Confirms Alessandro Michele Exit

Accessories

The ‘It’ Factors Driving Today’s Jewelry Business

Beauty

Sephora Names New CEO: Guillaume Motte

Pinko’s New Store Adds Splash of Fuchsia to Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

The Italian contemporary fashion brand is the latest addition to the city’s storied, and sought-after, luxury shopping arcade.

Inside the Pinko Galleria store in Milan.
Inside the Pinko Galleria store in Milan. Courtesy of Pinko

MILAN An all-fuchsia space marks Pinko’s retail debut in Milan’s storied luxury shopping arcade Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II.

The Italian contemporary fashion brand joins a series of high-end labels including Prada, and Fendi to Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent and Moncler, at the sought-after destination.

Pinko’s store opening on Thursday followed the announcement earlier this week that Chanel will expand its presence at the shopping arcade.

To mark its arrival at the Galleria, Pinko has developed a dedicated retail format centered on products exclusive to the store, mostly limited-edition iterations of its signature Love Bag, which has a circular buckle embellished with two tiny birds.

Related Galleries

All items available at the shop also have customized labels and dedicated packaging.

Inside the Pinko Galleria store in Milan.
Inside the Pinko Galleria store in Milan. Courtesy of Pinko

“The choice of opening in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II intends to celebrate the global success of the Love Bag: There is no more prestigious setting in the world than the Milanese shopping [arcade]. But first of all, there is an emotional bond that links me to this place,” said Pietro Negra, founder and chief executive officer of Pinko.

“My mother was a seamstress in Salsomaggiore [in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region] and moved to Milan to work with designer Ubaldo Baratta in his atelier in via Borgogna. Every evening, to treat herself after work, she took a stroll in the Galleria among the city’s most elegant cafés and boutiques together with her friends and colleagues. I still fondly remember her stories about life in the city,” recalled Negra.

To further celebrate this bond, and to pay tribute to Milan, every three months Pinko will drop a different collaboration developed with a local company.

For the collaboration that marks the stores opening, Pinko has teamed with the Pasticceria San Carlo pastry shop on a cobranded panettone, the Milanese cake dotted with candied and dried fruits that’s traditionally eaten at Christmas.

Inside the Pinko Galleria store in Milan.
Inside the Pinko Galleria store in Milan. Courtesy of Pinko

Pinko has also developed a virtual store that replicates the design of the Galleria one, which boasts marble flooring in a graphic black-and-white pattern; brass displays; and geometric mirrors that further amplify the visual impact of the fuchsia walls.

The company has ramped up its retail efforts over the past few months and is set to cut the ribbon of two other stores by the end of 2022. One is at Westfield shopping center in Sydney, and the other is at London’s new Battersea Power Station.

Inside the Pinko Galleria store in Milan.
Inside the Pinko Galleria store in Milan. Courtesy of Pinko

Earlier this year, Pinko tapped Irina Shayk to be its face of 2022. At the time, Negra revealed that the brand’s 2022 communications budget was “the highest of the last five years,” and the investment in marketing increased by 51 percent compared to 2021.

Last year, Pinko reported more than 240 million euros in sales, exceeding its performance in 2019, when it posted revenues of 222 million euros. In 2020, the brand’s turnover decreased by around 25 percent, compared to the previous year.

Details of a limited-edition version of the Pinko Love Bag style.
Details of a limited-edition version of the Pinko Love Bag style. Courtesy of Pinko

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

Hot Summer Bags

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Pinko Opens New Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad