Pitney Bowes said it inked a deal with ReBound, a U.K.-based returns specialist firm, “to provide retail brands worldwide with fast, data-driven international returns.”

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but the companies said under the deal, “ReBound will leverage Pitney Bowes’ U.S. transportation and logistics network to process returns for its 500-plus retail clients” in the Europe, Middle East and Asia regions while Pitney Bowes’ will leverage ReBound’s “data-driven platform and multicarrier shipping technology” in support of the company’s clients in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and the Asia-Pacific region.

Lila Snyder, executive vice president and president of Pitney Bowes Commerce Services, described the agreement as bringing together two industry leaders who will “expand our collective returns footprint and capabilities, offering a seamless international service for e-commerce retailers and consumers.”

Graham Best, chief executive officer of ReBound, said the “modern consumer, wherever they may be, demands a convenient returns experience and refund process.”

In response, Best said his firm’s technology “delivers the intelligent, data-driven returns strategies that are particularly helpful for brands exploring how to attract and retain cross-border customers.” Best described the deal with Pitney Bowes as an “ideal match at the perfect time.”

Citing its own research, Pitney Bowes’ “Global E-commerce Study,” returns policies “have a significant and growing impact on consumer buying decisions, and if the returns experience isn’t hassle free, brands risk losing consumers forever.”