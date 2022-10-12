×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Prada Launches First Fine Jewelry Line

Fashion

Moncler Partners With British Photographer Platon on London Art Event

Fashion

From Valentino to Beyoncé and Lizzo: Act N.1’s Founders on Golden Momentum

Playboy Opens Its First Owned Retail Space With More to Follow

The storied brand is on a mission to open its own retail chain supporting the launch of in-house produced lingerie, denim and other products.

Playboy store at Westfield Century City mall
Playboy opens its first company-owned store at the Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles. Courtesy: Playboy

Get used to seeing those rabbit ears at stores across the country.

Playboy is opening its first U.S. retail outpost on Friday at the tony Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles, California, where one of the main products on sale will be a Playboy Bunny outfit in various colors, just in time for Halloween, along with other apparel and lifestyle products.

The 2,300-square-foot pop-up space will remain open until probably Valentine’s Day, which will take advantage of the company’s release in early November of its first owned and designed Playboy lingerie line as well as a new collection of company designed and produced denim.  

Related Galleries

“This is our first owned store ever,” said Ashley Kechter, who early this year joined the company as president of global consumer goods for Plby Group, the publicly traded entity that encompasses the Playboy, Yandy, Lovers and Honey Birdette brands.

“We really are using this as our prototype to understand how a traditional mall-based location performs. Then we will layer into this concept when we build a more permanent brick-and-mortar presence.”

After taking stock of the new pop-up store, Playboy plans to establish its own network of retail venues with primarily apparel and lifestyle products. Initially outposts will be rolled out in areas where the brand is popular, which includes New York, Los Angeles, Texas and Florida, Kechter said.

Setting up a new chain of stores seems counterintuitive to what has been happening in the retail world in recent years. But Kechter notes that consumers are eager to get out and explore the shopping scene.

“If you go to any mall, particularly a mall like Century City, that’s where the consumer is right now. I think after two years of being inside, people want to experience things and socialize more,” the executive said.

Century City is located in an affluent area of Los Angeles, surrounded by million-dollar homes and a hub of high-rise buildings housing offices for attorneys, accountants, financial consultants and film-related concerns such as Creative Artists Agency; 20th Century Studios and its film lot are located blocks away.

With the new stores will come new Playboy-owned and -designed products. First up is a line of Playboy lingerie, which hits the store on Nov. 1.

Playboy has lots of experience in lingerie with its high-end lingerie label Honey Birdette, which has a permanent outpost in the Century City mall. “We are going to drop new [Playboy] lingerie collections each week through November, with a pretty sizable launch targeted for Valentine’s Day,” Kechter said.

Also on the horizon are lines of Playboy-owned and -designed fleece and denim, which will arrive later this year. Playboy has licenses with companies including PacSun to manufacture its denim brand.

Inside the new pop-up store will be lots of other merchandise carrying the Playboy logo with its iconic bunny head with big floppy ears.

Toward the back of the store will be an area where shoppers can take selfies. There will also be a lounge area where various events can be hosted with creators on Centerfold, a social-media platform created by Playboy as part of its technology expansion.

Playboy Enterprises was founded in 1953 by Hugh Hefner, who died in 2017. The Playboy magazine ceased publishing at the beginning of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, through a reverse merge completed with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp., the company reinvented itself and became Plby Group, which is publicly traded on the Nasdaq.

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

Hot Summer Bags

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Playboy Opens First Owned Retail Space With Honey Birdette Store Nearby

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad