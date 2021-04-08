Asked if plus sizes will roll out to even more Rue21 locations, Morisano said, “Based on the metrics we feel confident with the expansion. But we may have more at the end of this year. Plus sizes has been part of our strategy over the last two years.”

She said plus sizes occupy anywhere from about 500 to 2,500 square feet of space in Rue21 stores, which vary in size but average 5,000 square feet. Some Rue21 stores have separate entrances right into the plus-size area. On the possibility of launching separate plus-size stores, Morisano said, “Not at this point.”

Morisano said some spring trends in plus sizes have already emerged, citing crop tops and open-back tops, indicating customers want to show some skin with the onset of spring. The tie-dye “scarf” top sold out last month.

“It’s all about the proportion play. Crop tops and wide-legged or flair bottoms are kind of the uniform,” said Morisano.

She also cited crochet dresses and maxi dresses, activewear and bucket hats as best-sellers so far this season, and said there is a consistency in the offering, from regular to plus sizes. “We do a lot of work on the fit to insure it’s appropriate for larger sizes. We try to keep the trends consistent across the two ranges.”

She’s expecting an “explosive” back-to-school season, with many students returning to the classroom this fall, for the first time in about a year and a half.

“We will be dropping some fabulous capsule collections over the summer,” said Morisano. “Definitely, there are new trends emerging for back-to-school in denim, and we’ll have some new items in activewear.”

Although on board at Rue21 for only four months, Kearney is credited with quickly ramping up the store’s product assortment architecture. “For us, it’s more than reaching our goal of having an inclusive shopping experience in every store,” said Kearney. “It’s about giving all girls the opportunity to decide what story they want to tell and be able to shop for the same on-trend fashion together.”