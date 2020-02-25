By  on February 25, 2020

Poshmark is going live — at the grass-roots level. The social commerce platform next week will begin hosting more than 1,000 Posh ‘n Coffee events across all 50 states to educate potential entrepreneurs about how to sell online. Hosted by 1,000 of the site’s ambassadors, the free programs will be held at local Starbucks.

“We did a trial of the events last fall,” said Poshmark founder and chief executive officer Manish Chandra. “It will take social selling to a whole new level.”

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers