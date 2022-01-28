Pottery Barn Partners With Black Artists + Designers Guild on Collection

Pottery Barn has joined forces with the Black Artists + Designers Guild, which is dedicated to advancing independent Black makers, to create a collection of pieces for entertaining, hosting and gathering.

The pieces are being unveiled Friday.

The BADG x Pottery Barn creative partnership involves three interior designers, all BADG members, who collaborated on the collection on behalf of BADG: Penny Francis, Casi St. Julian and Lisa Turner. Francis makes one-of-a-kind pieces, St. Julian designs dynamically layered spaces and Turner specializes in combining color and architecture.

The creators behind the BADG x Pottery Barn collaboration. From left: Penny Francis, Casi St. Julian, Marlene Barnett and Lisa Turner. courtesy shot.

They created the collection through the lens of “Black Joy,” featuring more than 25 pieces that draw on symbolic themes from each of their lives, including decorative accessories, bedding, pillows, throws, dinnerware, drink ware, barware, table linens and games. Those themes — “Unity in the quest of inclusion and equity,” Triumph over tribulation,” “Celebration of love and family” and “Harmony as a connected community,” teamed with Pottery Barn’s expertise, are intended to highlight Black culture and showcase the beauty in how Black communities and families gather and entertain.

Marlene Barnett, founder of BADG, said, “For us, ‘Black Joy’ is possibility and empowerment, a celebratory theme that is woven into our collection. We are excited to have BADG members Penny Francis, Casi St. Julian and Lisa Turner provide creative direction on behalf of BADG. This partnership with Pottery Barn builds on our mission to honor ancestral legacies while embracing liberatory creative practices. We love creating spaces to celebrate Black culture in design, and our collection invites everyone to celebrate with us.”

Among the pieces are a Unity Hurricane, crafted from mouth-blown ribbed glass with a laser-cut design on a metal base, and the Triumphant Vases, which are hand-pressed in a mold and finished with a hand-applied wax resistant pattern that reveals the terra cotta from within. The collection also offers tableware, including the Rhythm Charger and Rhythm Napkin Rings, handmade by artisans in Eswatini in Southern Africa, which pair with the Celebration Dinnerware that reflect the pops of color throughout the collection.

Bedding by BADG x Pottery Barn courtesy shot.

The handmade items were created by a local organization whose products help empower women in Eswatini’s most remote areas. The collections ranges in price from $29.50 to $249.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Black Arts + Designers Guild and its community of creators, artists and design professionals to highlight excellence in design and artistry,” said Marta Benson, president of Pottery Barn, which is part of Williams-Sonoma Inc. “The pieces within the collection, designed in partnership with BADG, illustrate a shared love of creating meaningful spaces, vibrant in color and joy, that I am excited for our customers to enjoy in their own homes.”

