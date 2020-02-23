By  on February 23, 2020

MILAN — Major fashion houses made the real difference in Milan this season.

In particular, Prada, Bottega Veneta and Fendi charmed retailers with their collections, while the Gucci show captured attention with its experiential set unveiling the behind-the-scenes of a fashion show.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers