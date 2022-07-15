Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: July 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Big Stones, Poetic Gestures and a Dash of Fun for Paris’ Jewelry Houses

Eye

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s First Wife — Businesswoman, Designer, Style Setter

Sustainability

Fashion Continues Unbridled ‘Lip Service’ to Sustainability, Per Fashion Revolution’s Latest Index

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Bold green and ivory patterned stripes and a neon sign set an energetic tone to the Italian luxury brand's first store in the Hamptons.

Prada in East Hampton, New York.
Prada Men's Spring 2023
Prada Men's Spring 2023
Prada Men's Spring 2023
Prada Men's Spring 2023
View ALL 48 Photos

Prada has joined the proliferation of luxury brands in the Hamptons.

In the heart of the village of East Hampton, Prada on Friday opened a permanent, 1,600-square-foot shop situated at 2 Newtown Lane. It’s the first time the Italian luxury brand has opened a store in the Hamptons, representatives from the company confirmed.

The building is “sober and elegant in keeping with its surroundings, while the interior is framed by a sequence of large windows,” the company said in a statement provided to WWD.

Prada’s ivory and green stripes, also seen in certain of the luxury brand’s other locations, cover the walls, floors and furniture, and there is a green neon sign that provides a fresh interpretation of the Prada triangle logo.

The store houses the men’s and women’s collections of ready-to-wear, leather goods, footwear and accessories and also showcases a special summer-inspired grouping.

Newtown Lane and Main Street comprise the village’s primary shopping venues. Aside from Prada, there are shops for Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch, Altuzarra, Brunello Cucinelli, Loro Piana, J. Crew and Intermix, among other brands.

In other Hamptons openings, Chanel in June unveiled a boutique in East Hampton, at 26 Newtown Lane that will remain open through Labor Day. Spanning two floors, the boutique offers bags, small leather goods, accessories, watches and fine jewelry creations, and modern silhouettes from the Coco Beach 2022 and Métiers d’Arts 2022-23 collections by Virginie Viard.

Intermix has a pop-up operating through July 24 at Ruschmeyers in Montauk, in addition to the retailer’s two permanent stores in Southampton and East Hampton. The pop up offers summer essentials from brands such as Isabel Marant, CaraCara, Staud, Agua by Agua Bendita, Re/Done, Bond Eye and Bahia Maria.

Prada Hits the Hamptons
Prada in East Hampton, New York. Photograph by Brett Beyer
Prada Hits the Hamptons

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Prada Hits the Hamptons

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Prada Hits the Hamptons

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Prada Hits the Hamptons

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Prada Hits the Hamptons

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Prada Hits the Hamptons

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Prada Hits the Hamptons

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Prada Hits the Hamptons

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Hot Summer Bags

Prada Hits the Hamptons

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Prada Hits the Hamptons

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Prada Hits the Hamptons

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Prada Hits the Hamptons

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad