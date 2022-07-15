Prada Hits the Hamptons

Prada has joined the proliferation of luxury brands in the Hamptons.

In the heart of the village of East Hampton, Prada on Friday opened a permanent, 1,600-square-foot shop situated at 2 Newtown Lane. It’s the first time the Italian luxury brand has opened a store in the Hamptons, representatives from the company confirmed.

The building is “sober and elegant in keeping with its surroundings, while the interior is framed by a sequence of large windows,” the company said in a statement provided to WWD.

Prada’s ivory and green stripes, also seen in certain of the luxury brand’s other locations, cover the walls, floors and furniture, and there is a green neon sign that provides a fresh interpretation of the Prada triangle logo.

The store houses the men’s and women’s collections of ready-to-wear, leather goods, footwear and accessories and also showcases a special summer-inspired grouping.

Newtown Lane and Main Street comprise the village’s primary shopping venues. Aside from Prada, there are shops for Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch, Altuzarra, Brunello Cucinelli, Loro Piana, J. Crew and Intermix, among other brands.

In other Hamptons openings, Chanel in June unveiled a boutique in East Hampton, at 26 Newtown Lane that will remain open through Labor Day. Spanning two floors, the boutique offers bags, small leather goods, accessories, watches and fine jewelry creations, and modern silhouettes from the Coco Beach 2022 and Métiers d’Arts 2022-23 collections by Virginie Viard.

Intermix has a pop-up operating through July 24 at Ruschmeyers in Montauk, in addition to the retailer’s two permanent stores in Southampton and East Hampton. The pop up offers summer essentials from brands such as Isabel Marant, CaraCara, Staud, Agua by Agua Bendita, Re/Done, Bond Eye and Bahia Maria.