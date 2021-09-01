‘Prada on Ice’ Lands on SKP Ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics

LONDON — The summer Olympics have only just ended in Tokyo and Prada is already moving on to seize China’s winter sports boom ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which will run from Feb. 4 to 20, 2022.

Following a series of outdoor-themed pop-ups with dedicated collections on offer across the world, the brand unveiled its latest “Prada on Ice” pop-up on Wednesday in Beijing’s premium shopping mall SKP’s atrium. It will then be rolled out to other locations across the world.

The concept will also be put on display as a part of the SKP exhibition at the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, one of China’s three highest-level exhibitions to promote international trade. The other two are the China International Import Expo in Shanghai and the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou.

Items from “Prada on Ice” capsule. Courtesy

The pop-up space resembles an ice hockey rink with red and blue graphics darting across white walls, while a red LED strip displays rolling Prada logos as if on a scoreboard. The stands of a stadium are transformed into a functional area for shoppers and a bobsleigh platform becomes a display surface.

Mannequins were reconfigured into athletic poses to showcase the special collection, which includes sports accessories like skis, snowboards, sledges and snowshoes; accessories such as ski goggles, ski boot bags and sleeping bags, and performance garments including oversize patterned polyester jackets, double-printed jersey outfits and mountain-inspired cashmere sweaters.