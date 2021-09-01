Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Why Luxury Brands Are Sitting Out the Resale Market Boom

Men's

Todd Snyder Celebrates 10th Anniversary With More Stores, Collaborations

Business

PVH Corp. Logs $182 Million Profit; Raises Outlook for the Year

‘Prada on Ice’ Lands on SKP Ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics

The concept will also be put on display as a part of the SKP exhibition at the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing.

Items from Prada On Ice Capsule
Items from Prada On Ice Capsule Courtesy

LONDON — The summer Olympics have only just ended in Tokyo and Prada is already moving on to seize China’s winter sports boom ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which will run from Feb. 4 to 20, 2022.

Following a series of outdoor-themed pop-ups with dedicated collections on offer across the world, the brand unveiled its latest “Prada on Ice” pop-up on Wednesday in Beijing’s premium shopping mall SKP’s atrium. It will then be rolled out to other locations across the world.

The concept will also be put on display as a part of the SKP exhibition at the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, one of China’s three highest-level exhibitions to promote international trade. The other two are the China International Import Expo in Shanghai and the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou.

Items from Prada On Ice Capsule
Items from “Prada on Ice” capsule. Courtesy

The pop-up space resembles an ice hockey rink with red and blue graphics darting across white walls, while a red LED strip displays rolling Prada logos as if on a scoreboard. The stands of a stadium are transformed into a functional area for shoppers and a bobsleigh platform becomes a display surface.

Mannequins were reconfigured into athletic poses to showcase the special collection, which includes sports accessories like skis, snowboards, sledges and snowshoes; accessories such as ski goggles, ski boot bags and sleeping bags, and performance garments including oversize patterned polyester jackets, double-printed jersey outfits and mountain-inspired cashmere sweaters.

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

‘Prada on Ice Lands’ on SKP

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad