Prada Outdoor’s ‘Mountain’ Experience Comes to Stockholm

This pop-up concept will appear at Norrmalmstorg town square in central Stockholm, next to the upscale department store NK Stockholm.

Visual for Prada outdoor pop-up in
Visual for Prada outdoor pop-up in Stockholm Courtesy

LONDON — Prada is bringing its outdoor pop-up series to the capital of Sweden on Saturday ahead of Stockholm Fashion Week, which is returning to a physical format from Aug. 31 to Sept 2.

This outdoor pop-up concept will appear at Norrmalmstorg town square in central Stockholm, next to the upscale department store NK Stockholm.

Prada Outdoor is a series of pop-up shops and in-store installations, dedicated to the emotions conveyed by four settings — Garden, Coast, Mountain and Snow. Each one contains a selection of original products recalling the particular environment. The Prada Outdoor Garden theme debuted in China in April and rolled out in different countries, such as the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Singapore, adding the Coast and Mountain themes.

In New York, for example, the Prada Broadway store was recreated as a beach setting complete with sand dunes, rocks, white and ocean-blue tents and sunshades. In Stockholm, the space is dedicated to the mountains and the opportunities they provide for sport.

Visual for Prada outdoor pop-up in Stockholm
Visual for Prada outdoor pop-up in Stockholm. Courtesy

The Milanese brand said the Stockholm pop-up will be set up as “a luxurious trekking camp surrounded by an expanse of green,” and offer spaces for socializing and relaxation recalling alpine scenery, as well as an exclusive themed collection for men and women.

Nylon raincoats, check print Re-Nylon dress with metal buckles, knitwear made from recycled melange mouliné yarn, vests with a backpack-inspired design are among the offerings for women. The men’s looks include technical fabrics blousons, multipocket vests, silk twill pajamas, sleeveless down jackets and double-match printed shirts with an overprinted logo.

Accessories highlights include padded backpacks with a tartan print, shopping bags, single-shoulder backpacks, belt bags and bucket hats, as well as yoga sets, frisbees, basketballs and sporty mirrored glasses.

