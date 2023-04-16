Prada Explored Shanghai’s City Culture With Rong Zhai Weekend Market 

SHANGHAI — Prada Rong Zhai, the Italian luxury fashion brand’s restored mansion in downtown Shanghai, hosted a Weekend Market in its courtyard garden this past weekend, running simultaneously with the exhibition “Human Brains: Preserving the Brain – Forum on Neurodegenerative Diseases.”

Billed as “the brand’s latest attempt at exploring city culture by merging the forms of the market with creativity,” local vendors that represent “top quality and sustainable lifestyles” were selected by Prada’s Rong Zhai team to participate in the two-day bazaar.

Market-goers, who included nearly 3,000 guests from the local creative industries, shopped at the event with Prada tokens that were marked at 25 renminbi, or $3.60, each.

An influencer posing in front of a Prada Rong Zhai flower stand.

Local produce from Chaimiduo, an organic farm and restaurant. KongLei

A vinyl shop at Prada Rong Zhai.

Guests were able to do their weekend grocery run at Prada Rong Zhai and browse a selection of vinyl, books and ceramics from Prada’s chosen vendors. Seasonal flowers and potted plants, organic granola, fruits and vegetables, all wrapped in Prada’s green and white wrapping paper and logos, quickly sold out.

In the mansion’s lush back garden, guests lounged under the sun with a live DJ playing bluegrass music in the background.

Rong Zhai’s lush back garden. KongLei

Prada’s two-day event garnered more than 870,000 mentions on Xiaohongshu, the popular social commerce platform.

According to Prada, the Rong Zhai mansion, which opened almost seven years ago, has become a flexible site for cultural activities, including exhibitions, retail space and cultural events like this.

The weekend fair is not the first time that Prada has staged a fashion takeover by working with local vendors. During the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago, Prada covered a Shanghai wet market in its seasonal black and purple patterns, in order to launch its fall 2021 campaign “Feels Like Prada.”

Shoppers were able to enjoy vegetables and flowers wrapped in Prada wrapping paper and shopping bags. Similar campaigns were later rolled out in Florence, Rome, Paris, London, New York and Tokyo, with a variety of formats that aimed to “provide an authentic experience.”