LONDON — As a part of a shake-up in its China retail strategy, Prada is shutting its flagship store at Plaza 66 in Shanghai’s Jing’an District.

Only a short walk away from Prada Rongzhai, a restored mansion that serves as a multipurpose brand and cultural space, the three-story Prada flagship store will close in February when its lease expires.

The brand stressed that the closure is not because of the store’s performance. In fact, the flagship has seen impressive sales figures.

Prada also runs four other stores in the high-end malls iAPM, IFC, L’Avenue and One ITC in the city.

“Prada is currently developing an innovative new retail presence for Shanghai that will enhance and update its presence in this dynamic city. The location and planned opening date of the new store will be revealed soon,” the brand said, adding that it will continue to “generate interest and excitement through its ongoing series of pop-up stores and location take-overs.”

China has been key for Prada. The brand said the market saw 52 percent growth in the second half of 2020.

Plaza 66 is Shanghai’s most important luxury mall, and it has captured a huge rise in spending over the past year as China’s recovery charts two tracks. The mall’s retail takings surged 60 percent in 2020, as the mall’s rental revenue climbed by 34 percent against 2019 levels.

No brand would leave such a prime location unless a much more appealing option is offered.

Prada’s store at Plaza 66 is located at the east entrance. While it has a huge facade, which was unveiled in 2016 with a design that pays tribute to French-Venezuelan artist Carlos Cruz-Diez, it doesn’t have a proper shopfront on the busy West Nanjing Road like Louis Vuitton, Dior, Cartier, Celine and Hermès do.

It’s worth noting that the Shanghai JC Mandarin hotel building and CITIC Square, which are right across the street from Plaza 66 from the south and east sides, respectively, are both undergoing refurbishments and aim to reopen by the end of 2021.

Both locations offer more prominent visibility for a brand in the area.

The hotel is being converted into an office building, and it will also offer more than 215,000 square feet of premium retail space. CITIC Square, which used to be a prime spot for luxury brands, is spending more than 600 million renminbi, or $92.8 million, to overhaul its retail floors to attract top brands to open flagships there.

