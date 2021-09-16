Skip to main content
Project to Host In-Person Shows in New York, Las Vegas Next Year

Brian Trunzo was also tapped to oversee the show's men's division.

Project show
Project hosts seminars during its trade shows. Hailley Howard Photography

After dipping its toe back in the water in August, Project is pushing ahead with in-person shows for 2022.

The trade show owned by Informa Markets Fashion said it will return to New York City in January and July with its men’s-only show, and Las Vegas in February and August for its dual-gender apparel and footwear events for the contemporary market. The New York dates were not revealed but the Las Vegas shows will be held from Feb. 14 to 16 and Aug. 8 to 10, 2022.

Internationally, Project Tokyo will also return March 16 and 17 at the Tokyo International Forum as well as in fall 2022, with dates to be revealed later this year. This show will also feature men’s and women’s contemporary apparel, accessories and footwear, from contemporary to designer price points.

At the same time the company has brought Brian Trunzo on board as vice president of Informa Fashion Market’s men’s division, where he will oversee the contemporary business for the Project show. Trunzo, most recently head of brand for Informa, has also worked with WGSN for trend forecasting and will partner with Courtney Bradarich, vice president of contemporary women’s for Project.

“This business is all about connections, and we have a responsibility to facilitate that. Overseeing the men’s side of Project in its new chapter, I’m invigorated to try new ideas and new formats that promote greater discovery and business opportunity for the industry and looking to our clients’ needs for inspiration as to how we host events — domestically, internationally and digitally — in the near and long term,” said Trunzo.

Project’s 2022 shows will feature a digital component in addition to live events, Informa said. On site at its shows, Informa said the plan is to offer special curations including a Made-in-the-USA section and a diversification program offered through its Informa Markets for Change initiative that was launched last year to highlight minority-women- and LGBTQ-owned fashion brands.

