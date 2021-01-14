World Rugby Hall of Famer Phaidra Knight’s PSK Collective will now offer its activewear line apparel on Walmart.com.

The move comes as the pandemic has tethered down consumers, who are increasingly shopping online and looking for comfortable lounge and activewear for working, exercising and quite likely scrolling through the relentless news cycles of the day from their couches.

The PSK Collective line on Walmart.com will be primarily a women’s collection to begin with, though it includes gender-neutral pieces such as jerseys, Knight told WWD. The 42-piece collection features apparel including jackets, dresses, tops and items made with sweat-proof material, according to the company.

Items in the collection are priced roughly in the range of $39 to $69, and its sizes go from XS to 3XL, the company said. While she generally envisions the line’s target audience to be cause-conscious Gen Z shoppers, Knight said she also sees the pieces as being versatile enough to suit a group of shoppers of different body types and age groups.

She also sees the brand expanding to men’s apparel as well as footwear and accessories, she said.

“People are spending more time at home, and looking for stylish and comfortable clothing at affordable prices,” she said. “Walmart.com…is a strong digital platform for new designers, offers us massive reach and they’re credible,” she added. “They provide quality and value to their customers.”

The launch follows from a few months of discussions between PSK Collective and Walmart, which in recent years has expanded its fashion offerings, bringing on more than 1,000 fashion brands.

“We are excited to continue expanding our assortment of quality, on-trend and accessible fashion with The PSK Collective,” Denise Incandela, Walmart senior vice president of its women’s group, said in a statement.

“COVID-19 accelerated the athleisure trend and we’ve seen strong customer demand for athleticwear,” she said. “The PSK Collective will offer our customers even more athletic apparel options for a casual, at-home lifestyle or active lifestyle.”

Knight launched her PSK Collective line last year in partnership with The Powell Companies Real, and 15 percent of profits goes toward the Women’s Sports Foundation, according to the companies.

“TPCR is extraordinarily proud to support the broad, diverse collection of champion women athletes embodied in the PSK Collective,” Steven Powell, executive chairman of The Powell Companies Real, said in a statement.

“These remarkable women demonstrate some of the most impressive characteristics of American achievement — determination, discipline, courage and spectacular success,” he said.