PVH Corp. said Tuesday it has developed a phased reopening plan for its stores in the U.S. and around the world as the company continues to navigate the COVID-19 crisis.

The company, parent company of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, is taking a measured approach, considering the ability to re-open, local infection rates, store staff readiness and training, as well as the availability of protective and cleaning equipment and supplies to prioritize the health and safety of staff, consumers and communities generally. Practices will vary by region as informed by local ordinances.

As of today, roughly 180 company-operated stores across the brands are now open in North America, along with 350 in Europe, 1,000 in Asia, 75 in Australia and four in Brazil. Phased reopening will continue over the next several weeks as additional localities lift restrictions on retail operations and other requirements are met.

“We are so grateful to our retail teams for their unbelievable dedication and hard work helping us back back to business,” said Manny Chirico, chairman and chief executive officer of PVH. “PVH has long worked to create an inclusive workplace environment where every individual is valued, and we recognize that everyone comes to this crisis with a different personal situation. As we collectively begin to create a ‘new normal,’ we will continue to prioritize health and safety.”

PVH is also continuing to expand its digital connections with consumers. Hilfiger will host a May 26 shoppable livestream event across North America and Europe on Tommy.com, featuring stylists and influencers. Calvin Klein launched the Pride campaign, # PROUDINMYCALVINS, which explores the different perspectives of the shared experience of the LGBTQ+ community. Van Heusen and Izod released the new Heritage Brands corporate-responsibility platform on their web site. The company said that overall, they are experiencing “online sales growth well in excess of the rate achieved in 2019 and the company believes the overall digital penetration will continue increase throughout 2020.”

PVH noted that protocols in stores include extensive use of masks, reduced occupancy, social-distancing measures, added cleaning procedures, changes Ito fitting room use and enhanced return policies.

In addition, company associates at the stores in the U.S. and Canada will add enhanced health and safety practices to daily operations, including masks (new disposable masks and gloves will be provided to associates each day of work) and temperature checks. At the beginning of each workday, associates will be assigned labeled equipment such as two-way radios, earpieces, folding carts and rolling racks that will be cleaned after each shift.

As far as consumers arriving at the stores, there will be social distancing requirements with a six-foot radius required between all people. The maximum sales floor occupancy is one person per 200 square feet. Customers will be required to wear masks and gloves where required by government regulation. Hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 12 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Fitting rooms and shopper totes will be unavailable for use. Product returns will be extended to 90 days, and will be dated upon return and held in the fitting room area for 72 hors and then treated before being put back on the sales floor. Shoppers will be directed to mall restrooms.