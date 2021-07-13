David Rawlinson 2nd, a technology and media executive, will become president and chief executive officer of Qurate Retail Inc. on October 1, succeeding Mike George after a two-month transition period starting August 1.

During the transition period, Rawlinson will serve as president and CEO-elect. Rawlinson, a Harvard MBA, was previously CEO of NielsenIQ and earlier, president of Grainger Global Online.

Qurate, a multi-platform retail and media company selling products on television, websites, through social media, print catalogues, mobile apps and livestreaming, operates QVC, HSN, Zulily Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill and Grandin Road.

“Qurate Retail operates as a unique and powerful enterprise,” Rawlinson said. “The world of shopping has been forever changed by the pandemic and these brands have international scale, customer affinity and expertise in driving and meeting demand across multiple platforms to define the future of experiential retail. QVC and HSN pioneered home shopping and are now set to define a new world of seamless shopping. Zulily, Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill and Grandin Road are all focused and modern brands with passionate customers and unique value.”

“It’s bittersweet as I look to my retirement at the end of this year,” said George. “I could not be prouder of the Qurate Retail team and the way they have evolved our business to a robust multi-brand portfolio of truly differentiated lifestyle brands.”