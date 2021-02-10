Qurate Retail Group plans to introduce more than 90 emerging brands in apparel, accessories, beauty, culinary, home and electronics on its QVC U.S. and HSN platforms this year.

The brands were discovered through the second round of Qurate’s “Big Find” search contest. The first Big Find search contest for emerging brands occurred in 2019 on a smaller scale.

Qurate indicated that two-thirds of the latest group of winning brands are either women-owned or minority-owned “reflecting QVC and HSN’s commitment to developing a diverse and inclusive vendor community.”

Finalists met virtually with a panel of judges comprised of QVC and HSN merchandising leaders, program hosts and founders from QVC and HSN established brands as well as return winners from The Big Find 2019, to pitch their products and prove they could deliver to potentially millions of QVC and HSN customers.

Twenty-three brands are expected to launch by the end of March, including the Pili Ani and 54 Thrones beauty brands; the Nude Barre and Poppy + Sage accessories brands; the Pacific Northwest Cookie Co., Curly Girlz Candy and Pure Food by Estée culinary brands, and the Go Hang It! and The Strappee home innovations brands. Additional brands will launch through the second quarter and the rest of 2021.

For round two of the Big Find contest, the judges’ decisions were largely based on the increased demand in categories like home decor, food and electronics due to the pandemic. They also sought out “great storytellers who are authentic and passionate about their brand,” Qurate said in its announcement.

“Each of these entrepreneurs have moved us with their remarkable personal stories and innovative products,” said Mary Campbell, chief merchandising officer, Qurate Retail Group, and chief commerce officer, QVC U.S. “We’re excited to give these emerging businesses a national stage to share their stories across multiple platforms and our team members are honored at the opportunity to provide mentorship and guidance in support of their growth.”

For the brands selected, it’s a big break and potential lift in the business. They will get exposure on HSN and QVC broadcasts, websites, apps, social pages and streaming services. Dedicated Big Find hours present a selection of the products discovered through the contest. The emerging brands hope to get ongoing spots on QVC and HSN beyond their debut.

The QVC and HSN video commerce platforms reach more than 90 million homes in the U.S., 380 million worldwide via broadcast channels, and millions more via streaming, web, mobile and social platforms, the company said. Qurate Retail also operates Zulily and Cornerstone.

For The Big Find search, more than 2,400 entries from 60-plus countries were received. In September, the field narrowed to 270 finalists who shared their brand stories and demonstrated their products virtually to the judges who afterward selected the 100 finalists.

In addition to getting the exposure, founders and other leaders from such brands as Laura Geller, Peace Love World and Patricia Nash will meet with the up-and-coming entrepreneurs to answer questions, share insights and offer coaching on live, authentic product storytelling.