Qurate Names a Chief People Officer

David L. Rawlinson, president and chief executive officer of Qurate Retail Inc., continues to rebuild the management team at the video commerce company.

On Friday, Rawlinson announced that Linda Aiello, who has 20 years experience leading people functions at technology businesses and luxury brands, has been appointed chief people officer, effective Oct. 31. She succeeds David Gerbitz, who stepped down in July.

Aiello’s responsibilities include overseeing team member experience and talent management, diversity, equity and inclusion, people and organization.

“As we continue to execute against our strategic growth plan, Project Athens, we must enable our teams to deliver their best work, and part of this is continuing to strengthen our unique company culture,” Rawlinson said in a statement. “This starts with team member programs, policies and processes that are human-centered as well as best-in-class.” Project Athens is the company’s three-year turnaround plan geared to strengthen customer relationships, improve execution, reduce costs, optimize the brand portfolio and grow faster in streaming.

Two weeks ago, Scott Barnhart was named chief operating officer, a new position at Qurate with a wide range of responsibilities. In September, Soumya Sriraman was named president of streaming for Qurate Retail Group, another new position, and Stacy Bowe was named chief merchandising officer of QVC U.S.

Last March, Mike Fitzharris was named president of QVC U.S.; Rob Muller was named president of HSN, and Mary Campbell was named president of a new business unit created to accelerate Qurate’s efforts in streaming and other live video commerce initiatives. Rawlinson has led Qurate Retail since August 2021 when he succeeded Mike George.

Aiello most recently was chief people and culture officer at Stitch Fix, the online personalized shopping and styling website, and earlier was an executive vice president at Salesforce. Before that, she held human resource roles at Uber Technologies, LVMH Fashion Group, Louis Vuitton, Jimmy Choo and Bruno Magli.