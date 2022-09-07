×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Cartier Deepens Legacy in NYC With Latest Fifth Avenue Mansion Renovation

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Bradley Cooper Is Louis Vuitton’s First Dedicated Brand Ambassador for Watches

Business

Gruppo Calzedonia Takes Majority Stake in Antonio Marras

Qurate Retail Pumps Up the Team

Soumya Sriraman, formerly with Amazon, and Stacy Bowe, from G-III, have taken on senior roles.

Stacy Bowe
Stacy Bowe has joined Qurate Retail Group.

Qurate Retail Group, furthering efforts to differentiate its QVC and HSN brands, disclosed two key senior-level appointments on Wednesday.

Soumya Sriraman, most recently head of Prime Video Channels at Amazon, has been named president of streaming for Qurate Retail Group, a new position. Qurate Retail Group’s newest business unit, vCommerce Ventures, operates the company’s streaming service and is designed to accelerate digital live streaming shopping operations. Streaming plays a critical role in Qurate Retail Group’s growth strategies. Sriraman reports to Mary Campbell, president of vCommerce Ventures.

Soumya Sriraman Theresa Regan

Stacy Bowe, who previously held senior merchandising positions at G-III Apparel Group and Macy’s Inc., was named chief merchandising officer, QVC U.S., which in fiscal 2021 represented approximately three-quarters of Qurate Retail Group’s $8.3 billion in v-commerce revenue in the U.S. HSN represented the rest. Bowe reports to Mike Fitzharris, president of QVC U.S.

Related Galleries

Stacy Bowe

“These appointments reflect Qurate Retail Group’s ability to attract the most accomplished and ambitious executive talent in retail,” said David Rawlinson 2nd, president and chief executive officer, Qurate Retail Inc. “Our video commerce teams — QVC, HSN and vCommerce Ventures — are disrupting video shopping and we believe we have a right to win in this growing industry. In addition, we are accelerating the pace of change within Qurate Retail Group through Project Athens, our turnaround plan, which touches nearly every facet of our business. We’re pleased to welcome Soumya and Stacy to our team.” 

Sriraman will lead Qurate Retail Group’s streaming commerce business, which includes the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, QVC’s and HSN’s expanding presence on digital livestreaming TV, and other opportunities. She most recently led Amazon’s Channels business, which offers add-on subscription services to à la carte channels such as Paramount+, Discovery+, Starz, PBS and many others to Amazon Prime members. Prior to Amazon, Sriraman was the founding CEO and president of BritBox, the first-of-its-kind subscription video on demand from the two national broadcasters in the U.K., the BBC and ITV. In that capacity, she designed, built and launched this targeted streaming service, which now boasts more than three million subscribers worldwide.

Previously, she served as executive vice president of franchise and digital enterprises at BBC Studios and held senior and executive positions at Tartan, Vivendi Universal, Warner Brothers and Universal Studios.

As CMO, Bowe will develop and lead QVC’s merchandising strategy across all product categories — from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry. She will oversee QVC’s buying, planning and programming organization and will lead QVC’s design development and global sourcing team.

Bowe most recently led global e-commerce and digital marketing for G-III Apparel Group, which designs, sources and markets apparel and accessories under owned, licensed and private label brands including DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld and others. 

Earlier, Bowe spent more than 20 years at Macy’s and macys.com, serving as senior vice president and general merchandising manager for the home store, among other roles.

Qurate Retail Group comprises seven retail brands — QVC, HSN, Zulily, Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill and Grandin Road. Qurate is the largest player in video commerce, which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, e-commerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. 

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

Hot Summer Bags

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Qurate Retail Makes New Hires

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad