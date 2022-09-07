Qurate Retail Pumps Up the Team

Qurate Retail Group, furthering efforts to differentiate its QVC and HSN brands, disclosed two key senior-level appointments on Wednesday.

Soumya Sriraman, most recently head of Prime Video Channels at Amazon, has been named president of streaming for Qurate Retail Group, a new position. Qurate Retail Group’s newest business unit, vCommerce Ventures, operates the company’s streaming service and is designed to accelerate digital live streaming shopping operations. Streaming plays a critical role in Qurate Retail Group’s growth strategies. Sriraman reports to Mary Campbell, president of vCommerce Ventures.

Soumya Sriraman Theresa Regan

Stacy Bowe, who previously held senior merchandising positions at G-III Apparel Group and Macy’s Inc., was named chief merchandising officer, QVC U.S., which in fiscal 2021 represented approximately three-quarters of Qurate Retail Group’s $8.3 billion in v-commerce revenue in the U.S. HSN represented the rest. Bowe reports to Mike Fitzharris, president of QVC U.S.

Stacy Bowe

“These appointments reflect Qurate Retail Group’s ability to attract the most accomplished and ambitious executive talent in retail,” said David Rawlinson 2nd, president and chief executive officer, Qurate Retail Inc. “Our video commerce teams — QVC, HSN and vCommerce Ventures — are disrupting video shopping and we believe we have a right to win in this growing industry. In addition, we are accelerating the pace of change within Qurate Retail Group through Project Athens, our turnaround plan, which touches nearly every facet of our business. We’re pleased to welcome Soumya and Stacy to our team.”

Sriraman will lead Qurate Retail Group’s streaming commerce business, which includes the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, QVC’s and HSN’s expanding presence on digital livestreaming TV, and other opportunities. She most recently led Amazon’s Channels business, which offers add-on subscription services to à la carte channels such as Paramount+, Discovery+, Starz, PBS and many others to Amazon Prime members. Prior to Amazon, Sriraman was the founding CEO and president of BritBox, the first-of-its-kind subscription video on demand from the two national broadcasters in the U.K., the BBC and ITV. In that capacity, she designed, built and launched this targeted streaming service, which now boasts more than three million subscribers worldwide.

Previously, she served as executive vice president of franchise and digital enterprises at BBC Studios and held senior and executive positions at Tartan, Vivendi Universal, Warner Brothers and Universal Studios.

As CMO, Bowe will develop and lead QVC’s merchandising strategy across all product categories — from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry. She will oversee QVC’s buying, planning and programming organization and will lead QVC’s design development and global sourcing team.

Bowe most recently led global e-commerce and digital marketing for G-III Apparel Group, which designs, sources and markets apparel and accessories under owned, licensed and private label brands including DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld and others.

Earlier, Bowe spent more than 20 years at Macy’s and macys.com, serving as senior vice president and general merchandising manager for the home store, among other roles.

Qurate Retail Group comprises seven retail brands — QVC, HSN, Zulily, Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill and Grandin Road. Qurate is the largest player in video commerce, which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, e-commerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms.