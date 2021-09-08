A History of Inclusivity

1990: QVC begins offering apparel in sizes XXS to 3X, alongside accessories and footwear for all sizes.

2003: QVC creates an in-house agency, Design Development and Global Sourcing.

2009-10: QVC improves the sizing and shape of its design forms for all body types, with assistance from fit experts.

May 2020: “All Worthy Hunter McGrady” collection launches at QVC, designed from a plus-size-first perspective.

November 2020: J Jason Wu, a size-inclusive brand, debuts at QVC.

April 2021: Candace Cameron Bure brings her first apparel collection to QVC.

September 2021: Influencer and designer Tanesha Awasthi launches at QVC.