There has been a surge of retailers, brands and designers taking plus-sizes seriously in the last few years. But QVC has been in the business for three decades and is extending its “inclusive” approach to fashion by partnering with plus-size model Hunter McGrady on a collection called “All Worthy by Hunter McGrady.”

The collection launches April 22 on QVC.com with dresses, jeans, skirts, jumpsuits and jackets, in colors such as dusty rose and lollipop red, along with bohemian floral prints. According to McGrady, her QVC line reflects a “plus-size-first” perspective, with all styles available in sizes XXS to 5X, or sizes 0 to 36, and many in tall, regular and petite sizes. Prices range from $29 to $119. The West Chester, Pa.-based QVC said each item is designed by McGrady in collaboration with the QVC design, development and global sourcing team.

“Women want to wear styles that make us feel good, no matter what size we are,” said McGrady. “We want to enjoy shopping with our friends, in places where each of us can easily find items that were designed with us in mind. QVC gets it — they offer a full range of sizes on virtually every fashion item they sell. So when I decided to launch a collection, it was only natural to work with QVC.”

“Hunter represents women everywhere, who want to feel confident and chic,” said Rachel Ungaro, vice president of apparel for QVC and HSN, which are divisions of Qurate Retail Inc.

Since 1990, QVC’s apparel brands have been offered in sizes XXS to 3X, alongside accessories and footwear for all sizes.

“We have a very rigorous technical design team that ensures our styles fit consistently, from 40 to 00, and that they look amazing on every woman,” said Ungaro. “Like Hunter, we have a longtime mission of making shopping for apparel, accessories and footwear fun, empowering and accessible for all women, everywhere.”