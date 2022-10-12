QVC Gets a Leg Up With The Rockettes

QVC is partnering with the Rockettes, America’s longest-running precision dance company, to put on the annual “Christmas Spectacular” show at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.

In addition, as the “presenting partner” of the Christmas Spectacular, QVC.com will sell beauty, jewelry, apparel and accessories products selected by the Rockettes through the holiday season, and the Rockettes will perform from Radio City during QVC’s live-shopping “Nonstop Holiday Party” weekend on Nov. 5 and 6.

QVC will be included in the Christmas Spectacular title and logo, on the Radio City Music Hall marquee, and on the Rockettes’ social channels and email communications. QVC will also have a big presence inside Radio City with signs, on holiday decor and on a billboard in the production’s “New York at Christmas” Times Square scene. Additional partnership elements include ticket offers, sweepstakes and holiday content experiences on the QVC platforms.

The Rockettes are considered a New York City institution, though the dance company was actually founded in St. Louis in 1925. They started performing at Radio City in 1932 and have starred in the Christmas Spectacular since 1933. The Rockettes perform nine numbers during the 90-minute show, which this year opens Nov. 18.

“Through this partnership, QVC will have immense exposure to the approximately one million people who make the Christmas Spectacular part of their holiday tradition every year, as well as the millions of Rockettes fans worldwide on social media,” said Jessica Tuttle, senior vice president of productions for MSG Entertainment, the parent company of the Christmas Spectacular and the Radio City Rockettes.

Added Annette Dunleavy, vice president of brand strategy for QVC: “Through this partnership we will bring our QVC customers unique access to the Rockettes, including behind-the-scenes original content and curated products and experiences. Our vCommerce (video commerce) platforms offer brands like the Rockettes unmatched opportunities to reach and build relationships with millions of shoppers across millions of devices.”