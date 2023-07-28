QVC Offers Adaptive Collection Through Private Label Fashion Brand Denim & Co.

QVC will launch its first adaptive and size-inclusive collection for its private brand Denim & Co.

Items in the collection have a variety of adaptive features such as hook and loop closures, magnets, pull loops and shoulder openings, all available in sizes ranging from XXS to 3X. The collection includes a faux suede jacket, denim shirt with full zipper access, zipper cardigan, comfy knit ankle pant and comfy knit jeans available in wheelchair designs, all ranging in price from $60 to $80. Additional items with expanded accessible and adaptive features will launch every month.

The collection will launch on QVC.com on Tuesday and will launch on-air on Aug. 4.

This introduction is the latest addition to QVC’s already established accessible and adaptive product offering and commitment to creating inclusive shopping experiences, services and products. QVC has been selling adaptive clothing for about two years, and accessible home products for much longer.

“This was born as an idea about four years ago, as businesses parlayed into adaptable and accessible. We have always been very heavy supporters and believers in inclusivity in general, especially when it comes to size. It felt like something we should look at, think about and decide,” said Rachel Ungaro, vice president, general merchandise manager at QVC.

“Really we got serious about it two years ago and we’ve been doing a lot of investigation, a lot of work, trying to figure out how would we approach, what is the best way to utilize our medium and really understand how to enter into this amazing space in the best possible way,” she continued.

Two years ago it became a formidable idea, and a year ago in May it became real. She said they put some game plans together and aligned with Maura Horton, a disability diversity and inclusion consultant. Through the digital side, QVC started carrying national brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Seven7, and MagnaReady, and about seven months ago, the company started putting brands on-air such as Slick Chicks and Three Blind Brothers.

This all led to the development of its proprietary brand Denim & Co. venturing into the adaptive and accessible space.

“This launch is a natural expansion of our classic and customer-loved Denim & Co. brand, with the same styles at the same price points making the brand more inclusive than ever before,” said Ungaro.

Denim & Co. is one of QVC’s bestselling private label apparel brands with a range of fashion offerings including blouses, tops, dresses, skirts, pants and loungewear. “It’s a brand that can speak to a lot of different people from a fashion standpoint,” said Ungaro. QVC has taken the same styles, classic silhouettes, and easy-care fabrics and designed a collection to make the core Denim & Co. products accessible to consumers living with a disability, aging in place or in assisted living, recovering from a surgery, illness or injury, or supporting others as a caregiver.

An accessible look from QVC’s Denim & Co. brand. Courtesy of QVC

All bottoms in the brand extension will be offered in adaptive wheelchair designs. Wheelchair pants have adjusted fit points including a reduced front rise, increased back-rise, and the removal of back pockets and back yoke, in addition to features like waterproof pocket linings, functional ankle vents and pull-up loops to ensure ease of dressing.

Other considerations were changing buttons to potentially a magnet, or going from a button to a hook and loop, or even putting a pull on a zipper that has a ring on it, so it’s easier to pull down. They also used magnetic zippers. She said they put loops inside of bottoms so a caregiver can pull it for a user. “Every item in the capsule has one or more adaptive features,” she said.

“We did not change the assortment. We just took the [non-adaptive] style and made it accessible and adaptable,” said Ungaro. The Denim & Co. brand carries petite, average, tall, and now adaptive. They have missy plus, and now adaptive missy plus.

“We’re not directionally going after one customer. It’s not just built for the disability community,” said Ungaro. She said they wanted to cast a little bit of a larger net to make the product accessible to people with a lot of different needs. “We felt that would be a better play on it. We fully recognize the fact that this is a huge learning moment for us as well, and what things we can improve upon and make it even better for future deliveries and even cast that net even larger and be able to parlay into more products and more brands. That actually is what our game plan is for the future,” she said.

The adaptive collection will launch as a small capsule, with about seven or eight styles, and will have drops every month through the end of the year. QVC is currently working on spring 2024, which will continue its monthly drops.

For the on-air segment, QVC will have a wheelchair-using model and other models from the disability community to show the products. The adaptive pieces will be shown alongside the non-adaptive pieces from Denim & Co. “We want to have the chance to explain and detail the product to the customer,” she said. The capsule will appear on a couple of different spots, including the Denim & Co. brand show, as well as Saturday Morning Q, a cross-functional product show.

According to statistics researched by QVC, more than 60 million Americans, or roughly 25 percent of the population, lives with a temporary or lifelong disability, and 56 million Americans are 65 or older.

As reported in March, QVC launched a dedicated Accessible & Adaptive category, selecting hundreds of products spanning fashion, home, electronics and beauty. In addition, QVC introduced “Accessible Living,” an on-air show focused on essential home products that simplify everyday tasks and promote independent living. As part of this category, QVC named Selma Blair, actor, bestselling author and disability advocate, as its brand ambassador for accessibility.

QVC joined forces with Horton, the disability diversity and inclusion consultant.

“Having firsthand experience, I can attest to the profound impact products can have on transforming not only a moment or a day but also dignity in one’s life,” said Horton. “By embracing inclusivity and understanding the diverse needs of their customers, QVC has unlocked the potential to revolutionize the fashion world. They actively listen to their customers, learn from their experiences and adapt accordingly, fostering a culture of continuous improvement. This receptiveness to change will propel their inclusivity efforts to even greater heights, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.”

The task force leading QVC’s accessibility initiative includes team members from the disability and caregiving communities and from QVC’s diversity, equity and inclusion team.

Some key brands that have been selling adaptive and accessible products on QVC are Tommy Hilfiger, Slick Chicks for underwear and loungewear, Seven7 denim, Vionic for supportive footwear, Aloe Care Healthy for emergency response devices, Lexie B2 rechargeable hearing aids by Bose, EV Rider mobility scooters, and Carex for mobility aids, bath safety and pain management equipment.