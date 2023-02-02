×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 2, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Interpreting Meta’s Q4 Earnings Results

Business

Gap Inc. Opens Up Supply Chain to SMBs

Business

Supply Chain Issues Impact Columbia Sportswear Earnings

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Is Embracing Retail Expansion With Four New Stores This Year

The Los Angeles company will increase its retail lineup by 50 percent this year with more stores to showcase the growing brand.

Rails in Newport Beach
The Rails store at Fashion Island in Newport Beach, California. Courtesy Rails

LOS ANGELES — Fifteen years ago, Jeff Abrams launched his Southern California lifestyle label called Rails with a $5,000 investment and a six-week cross-country journey that took him to dozens of stores in search of his first sale.

Traveling from California to Arizona, Texas, across the South and up the East Coast, he would walk inside a store, peruse the racks and then ask to speak to someone about carrying his brand. The odyssey netted him a few customers but nothing earth-shattering.  

“At first, it was a very slow process to get sales. It was like pushing a boulder up a hill and just trying to figure out how to get people to pay attention to what I was doing,” Abrams said, sitting inside his 80,000-square-foot headquarters located in the industrial L.A. suburb of Vernon, California, where other big apparel companies fill warehouse-size properties.

Related Galleries

But then he got a break. He placed two items — a hat and a garment-dyed hoodie — on consignment at the famously trendy Fred Segal store in Santa Monica. Soon he got a call that actor Matthew McConaughey walked in and bought 10 Rails hoodies for himself and friends. A few weeks later, McConaughey was photographed in an airport wearing the garment-dyed Rails piece, and sales took off.

Looks from the spring 2023 collection. Courtesy Rails BENJO ARWAS

At the beginning Abrams knew he had to be different than other brands. So the budding fashion executive with no background in apparel or fashion decided his calling card would be a soft, luxurious fabric that draped nicely. But he stuck with the casual tone of the brand.

One of his first fabrics was a rayon/Tencel blend with a cashmere feel that was central to his core item, a plaid shirt people would want to wear all the time. It was a turning point for the label.

That plaid shirt got an unexpected publicity bump when Gisele Bündchen wore it while attending the 2016 Super Bowl game won by the New England Patriots and the team’s then-quarterback and her then-husband Tom Brady. There were pictures of her on the football field after the victory with one of her sons on her back while wearing the Rails “Hunter” plaid shirt.

“We had 50,000 people come to our website looking for that shirt, which we didn’t have because it was an old shirt,” Abrams remembered. “So, we tried to sell shirts that looked like that shirt.”

Jeff Abrams. Courtesy Rails

Many years later, Rails is still making the plaid “Hunter” shirt, but the collection has branched out to an array of items including sweaters, dresses, skirts, blazers, outerwear, denim and menswear.

Rails now has 150 employees, is in 1,200 retail locations in 30 countries and has its own website. Not confined to the internet, the company sends out 1 million catalogs each season to catch the eye of new and old customers.

Three years ago, Rails decided to launch its own retail chain with a store in New York’s SoHo district. Now there are eight Rails locations in the United States and Europe and plans this year to add four new locations in Boston; Houston and Austin, Texas; and Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown.

“For the first 12 to 13 years, we really cultivated building this wholesale network, locally and internationally,” Abrams said. “Then as the collection expanded, we have started to build in more direct-to-consumer.”

The retail expansion has been helped by two investors — SK USA and Peterson Partners — who came on board more than three years ago and own 30 percent of the company.  

“It has been amazing to give people the full brand experience and display the brand the way we want to,” the Rails CEO added.  

The first Rails store in New York, at the corner of Broome and Greene streets, acts as a flagship and a showroom for buyers to see future collections. It has an inviting feel with large windows encased in black frames, a sleek sunny California-like interior, hardwood floors and trendy furniture.

Other Rails stores have a more neighborhood vibe, such as the outpost in Hayes Valley in San Francisco, while some are located in outdoor malls, such as Fashion Island in Newport Beach, California. There are international locations in London, Paris and Amsterdam.

“We’ve been trying to test different concepts, but all the stores seem to be working,” said the Rails founder, who grew up in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, before embarking on a jaunt through Europe using a Eurorail pass, from which the Rails name is derived.

Currently 30 percent of Rails’ revenues, estimated at more than $100 million a year, comes from d-to-c sales with e-commerce and the company’s retail stores. Abrams’ goal is to increase that to 50 percent within three years.

Rails dresses are colorful for spring 2023. Courtesy Rails BENJO ARWAS

The collection mixing California and European elements includes menswear, introduced a few years ago, and denim, launched last year.

All these categories are sold in high-end department stores around the world including Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom, Galeries Lafayette in Paris, Selfridges in London, De Bijenkorf in Amsterdam and KaDeWe in Berlin with retail price points ranging from $150 to $450.

Eighty percent of the company’s manufacturing is done in China, Vietnam, Turkey and Portugal. The rest is in the United States.

The design team for womenswear, headed by Linney Warren, gets its creative inspiration from happenings in the art world, popular films and current trends. “We’re seeing what our friends are wearing and what we’re seeing out on the streets,” she said, standing in a large second-story design space with mood boards, drawings and plenty of natural light. “We shop a lot of vintage.”

The mood boards help develop the different fabrics that Rails creates with the help of primarily Chinese factories. “They create little swatches of fabric for us by hand,” the designer said. “Then we hang them all up, look at them without color palettes and choose our favorites. That’s how the collection gets built.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

Hot Summer Bags

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Rails, a California Lifestyle Brand, Expanding With Four New Stores

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad