Ralph Lauren Corp. opened a new concept store today in Ginza, one of Tokyo’s most luxurious shopping districts.

The new store joins the brand’s portfolio in Tokyo, including a Ralph Lauren flagship in Omotesando and a Polo Ralph Lauren store on Cat Street.

The Ginza store, which measures about 3,230 square feet, is a one-year pop-up concept store. The store’s design offers a fresh, light-filled canvas that will allow it to take on a new look and feel every month. The decor is intended to not only appeal to its existing customers but to introduce the brand to new generations.

The vaulted ceiling accentuates the loft-like quality of the space, allowing customers to enjoy the openness of this location. A dramatic art-filled staircase, featuring portraits of Ralph Lauren through the years, his offices and brand images, leads customers to a sitting space on the second floor where they can enjoy the sunlight streaming in from the large window facing Chuo-Dori, the heart of Ginza.

There’s a dedicated Create Your Own area, which gives customers the ability to personalize select Ralph Lauren purchases, while interactive monitors house the store’s various patches, swatches and merchandising displays. The Ginza store will also carry Limited Ginza exclusive Create Your Own prints, including the Polo Bear accented with Ginza logos.

In addition to apparel, the store is anchored by a Ralph’s Coffee experience. The sun-filled café offers coffee and snacks for customers to enjoy either indoors or in the store’s open-air garden. The garden will also be used as an event space. The Ginza store will offer a selection of coffee and dessert. Crafted by La Colombe specifically for Ralph Lauren, Ralph’s Coffee is brewed from organically grown coffee beans, available on site, either whole or ground.

The shop also offers Ralph’s Coffee apparel and accessories, including T-shirts, hats, totes and mugs.

Tokyo is a key city for Ralph Lauren this summer. As reported, Ralph Lauren has designed the Team USA Closing Ceremony Parade Uniforms and apparel collection for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams. The Summer Olympics in Tokyo are scheduled to begin on July 23 and run through Aug. 8.

In May, Ralph Lauren reported strong growth in the Asian market. Asia revenue in the fourth quarter increased 35 percent to $289 million on a reported basis and 28 percent in constant currency. Comparable store sales in Asia increased 23 percent, with a 21 percent jump in its brick-and-mortar stores and a 59 percent increase in digital commerce. Asia’s operating income in the fourth quarter was $28 million on a reported basis. On an adjusted basis, Asia operating income was $26 million.

