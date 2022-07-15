Razer x Bape to Release Second Capsule Collaboration

Razer, the lifestyle brand for gamers, has partnered with Japanese streetwear brand Bape for the second time to release a new exclusive line of apparel and gaming peripherals called A Gaming Ape Spring Summer 2022.

The two companies collaborated in December 2020 on a capsule collection that sold out within seconds. This year, the collection has doubled in size.

“Riding on the success of our first partnership, we knew we had a high benchmark to meet, so we prioritized going above and beyond for our community with this new collection,” said Addie Tan, associate director of business development at Razer. “This time we are really giving our fans more — more designs, more colorways, and more innovation.”

Among the highlights are Bape Sta sneakers emblazoned with Bape’s distinctive shark design on its soles and the Bape Sta star-shaped logo which sweeps along the sides of the shoes. The sneakers, that sell for $359, also glow in the dark, radiating a Razer-green hue that illuminates the collaborative camo print design of Bape and Razer’s triple-headed snake logo.

The capsule collection includes Gaming Ape Ts that feature the Gaming Ape head wearing Razer’s traditional Kraken headsets in the regular fitted Ts and black and white. The collection also features a camo Team T that highlights the collaborative camo print with the number 93 on the back, a nod to the year that Bape was established.

A key product in the fashion lineup is the new Shark full-zip hoodies. There are also black basketball shorts that have the shark graphic print, while the Quartz shorts have A Gaming Ape embroidery patch, and both include the collaborative camo print design.

The collaboration also includes the Razer x Bape protective laptop sleeve for 15-inch laptops and a special co-branded Razer BlackWidow V3 keyboard.

“Gaming has become a global cultural phenomenon and many global artist and celebrities are embracing it. We expect this trend to continue and to have a major impact on the fashion industry moving forward,” said Akihiro Fukui, general manager of brand business at A Bathing Ape. “Through our collaboration with Razer, the leading lifestyle brand for gamers, a strong synergy is forged that combines and capitalizes on the strengths of both companies. With A Gaming Ape, we believe that we have created a legacy to stay.”

The Gaming Ape collection, which will be released July 22, will be a limited edition, with 1,337 units per style available for sale on Razer.com, RazerStore London, Bape online and in stores worldwide.

Prices range from $79.99 for a Razer x A Bathing Ape protective sleeve V2 to $125 for Razer x A Bathing Ape Gaming Ape T-shirt to $529 for Razer x A Bathing Ape Shark full zip hoodie to $699 for a Razer x A Bathing Ape Iskur X (a gaming chair).

