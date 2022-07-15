Skip to main content
Razer x Bape to Release Second Capsule Collaboration

This year, the collection has doubled in size.

Razer and Bape have released their
Razer and Bape have released their second capsule collaboration. courtesy shot.

Razer, the lifestyle brand for gamers, has partnered with Japanese streetwear brand Bape for the second time to release a new exclusive line of apparel and gaming peripherals called A Gaming Ape Spring Summer 2022.

The two companies collaborated in December 2020 on a capsule collection that sold out within seconds. This year, the collection has doubled in size.

“Riding on the success of our first partnership, we knew we had a high benchmark to meet, so we prioritized going above and beyond for our community with this new collection,” said Addie Tan, associate director of business development at Razer. “This time we are really giving our fans more — more designs, more colorways, and more innovation.”

Among the highlights are Bape Sta sneakers emblazoned with Bape’s distinctive shark design on its soles and the Bape Sta star-shaped logo which sweeps along the sides of the shoes. The sneakers, that sell for $359, also glow in the dark, radiating a Razer-green hue that illuminates the collaborative camo print design of Bape and Razer’s triple-headed snake logo.

The capsule collection includes Gaming Ape Ts that feature the Gaming Ape head wearing Razer’s traditional Kraken headsets in the regular fitted Ts and black and white. The collection also features a camo Team T that highlights the collaborative camo print with the number 93 on the back, a nod to the year that Bape was established.

A key product in the fashion lineup is the new Shark full-zip hoodies. There are also black basketball shorts that have the shark graphic print, while the Quartz shorts have A Gaming Ape embroidery patch, and both include the collaborative camo print design.

The collaboration also includes the Razer x Bape protective laptop sleeve for 15-inch laptops and a special co-branded Razer BlackWidow V3 keyboard.

“Gaming has become a global cultural phenomenon and many global artist and celebrities are embracing it. We expect this trend to continue and to have a major impact on the fashion industry moving forward,” said Akihiro Fukui, general manager of brand business at A Bathing Ape. “Through our collaboration with Razer, the leading lifestyle brand for gamers, a strong synergy is forged that combines and capitalizes on the strengths of both companies. With A Gaming Ape, we believe that we have created a legacy to stay.”

The Gaming Ape collection, which will be released July 22, will be a limited edition, with 1,337 units per style available for sale on Razer.com, RazerStore London, Bape online and in stores worldwide.

Prices range from $79.99 for a Razer x A Bathing Ape protective sleeve V2 to $125 for Razer x A Bathing Ape Gaming Ape T-shirt to $529 for Razer x A Bathing Ape Shark full zip hoodie to $699 for a Razer x A Bathing Ape Iskur X (a gaming chair).

A Bathing Ape Lands on London’s   Conduit Street in Mayfair

CVC Invested in Japanese Streetwear Brand A Bathing Ape

 

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana's Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

