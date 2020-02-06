By  on February 6, 2020

With its just-revealed “Polaris” three-year strategy, retail experts and industry analysts credit Macy’s Inc. for implementing massive store closings and staff cuts, attempting to “reinvent” ready-to-wear and for exploring off-mall opportunities and new brick-and-mortar concepts.

There’s also a “market ecosystem” pilot in the works involving clustering Backstage freestanding, off-price stores and the new Market by Macy’s concept around Macy’s stores in three markets.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers