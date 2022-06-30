Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Max Mara Resort 2023

Business

H&M Announces Stock Buyback Program Amid Soaring H1 Sales

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Elle Fanning on Fame, Paco Rabanne’s New Scent

NRF Says Recession in 2022 Unlikely; Touch and Go for 2023

NRF chief economist Jack Kleinhenz is not betting on a recession happening this year.

Image of people walking next to
Investors have been fleeing the stock market on fears of a recession. WWD Staff

The U.S. economy’s growth rate is slowing. Consumer confidence is the lowest it’s been since pre-pandemic. The stock market is tanking. And the war in Ukraine goes on.

Yet the nation is not likely to enter into recession this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

“I am not betting on an official recession in the near term, but the most recent research pegs the risk over the next year as about one in three and it will be touch and go in 2023,” NRF’s chief economist Jack Kleinhenz said Thursday. “In the meantime, a contracting economy short of a recession is not out of the question.”

Adding a ray of hope to the economic scenario, Kleinhenz said, “Regardless of a prospect of a downturn or whether it will meet the threshold of a recession, the consumer outlook over the next few months remains favorable.” Consumers, he added, remain financially healthy.

Related Galleries

“The economy is moving away from extremely strong growth toward moderate growth, but increased income from employment gains, rising wages and more hours worked is expected to support household spending,” Kleinhenz said. “Policy issues will likely be the deciding factor shaping the economic outlook this year and next.”

The labor market remains tight, payroll growth remains sturdy despite May’s slowdown, and the unemployment rate is low, at 3.6 percent for the past three months, which is just above a 50-year low seen before the pandemic, according to the NRF.

Citing a report from the Institute of Supply Management indicating that suppliers’ deliveries had improved in May as demand, the NRF said orders and order backlogs grew at an improved pace.

Retail sales in May, according to the federation, were expected to drop but remained unchanged from April and grew 6.7 percent year-over-year.

For the first five months of 2022, retail sales rose 7.3 percent. Overall household spending — beyond just retail sales — is expected to rise 9 percent next year for a new high, the NRF said.

“As COVID-19 eases, consumers are rebalancing their spending and adjusting shopping habits,” the NRF indicated in its statement Thursday. “Restaurant sales, which serve as a proxy for other service sectors like recreation and transportation that are on the upswing, were up 0.7 percent monthly in May and 17.5 percent year-over-year. Airline traffic is up, with the number of passengers screened at airports in the first half of June only 12.5 percent below June 2019.”

The NRF noted that the Federal Reserve is moving aggressively to control inflation by raising interest rates in an attempt to cool demand without stalling the economy. According to Fed chairman Jerome Powell, “It is not going to be easy. We are not trying to induce a recession.”

The NRF also indicated that the Fed increased the benchmark federal funds rate by three-quarters of a percentage point in June, to between 1.5 percent and 1.75 percent. “That was the largest increase since 1994, and the Fed expects the rate to hit 3.4 percent by the end of the year and 3.8 percent by the end of 2023,” the NRF said.

National Retail Federation Says U.S. Won't

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

National Retail Federation Says U.S. Won't

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Suppliers

National Retail Federation Says U.S. Won't

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

National Retail Federation Says U.S. Won't

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

National Retail Federation Says U.S. Won't

The Story Behind the Success of Cerave

A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches

Video: A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches and Exercises to Do During Quarantine

National Retail Federation Says U.S. Won't

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

National Retail Federation Says U.S. Won't

Video: How to Create Runway-Ready Nails at Home

National Retail Federation Says U.S. Won't

Black Unison | Voices of Makeup Artists

National Retail Federation Says U.S. Won't

Black Unison | Voices of Hairstylists

National Retail Federation Says U.S. Won't

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

National Retail Federation Says U.S. Won't

Video: RMS Beauty On Success And Surviving Economic Woes

National Retail Federation Says U.S. Won't

Video: How to Cut Men's Hair With Clippers At Home

National Retail Federation Says U.S. Won't

Video: Rodarte's NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show Featured Glam Vampire Brides

National Retail Federation Says U.S. Won't

Video: How Beautyblender Transformed the Makeup Industry

National Retail Federation Says U.S. Won't

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

National Retail Federation Says U.S. Won't

Video: Kate Moss and Sienna Miller's Facialist Shares 3 Ways to Get Glowing Skin

Winnie HarlowRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music

Video: 5 Coachella Hair Trends You’ll See All Summer

National Retail Federation Says U.S. Won't

Video: Celebrity Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Shares His Favorite Instagram Moments

National Retail Federation Says U.S. Won't

Video: Influencer Nikita Dragun Talks Social Media and Her New Beauty Brand

National Retail Federation Says U.S. Won't

Video: George Northwood, Hairstylist to the Royals, Recreates His Famous Messy Bun Look

Sir John

Influence Peddler: Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Sir John Reveals Pro Tips Everyone Should Use

National Retail Federation Says U.S. Won't

Making It: Hairstylist Ted Gibson on How Angelina Jolie Impacted His Life

National Retail Federation Says U.S. Won't

Influence Peddler: Bretman Rock Explores Crystals, Tarot for the New Year

National Retail Federation Says U.S. Won't

Video: How 7 Beauty Companies Are Approaching Inclusivity

Huda Kattan poses for a portrait

Watch: Huda Beauty Founder Huda Kattan On Being Your Own Boss

Street StyleStreet Style, Spring Summer 2019,

Watch Live From NYFW: Resort 2018 Fashion and Beauty Trend Report

David Blond and Phillipe Blond on

Video: Watch a NYFW Makeup Master Class With Mac and The Blonds

Jaclyn Hill Crafts the Ultimate Highlighter

Jaclyn Hill Destroys Makeup to Create the Perfect Highlighter

National Retail Federation Says U.S. Won't

CEO of Formula Z Cosmetics, Zach Dishinger, on One of Summer 2018’s Biggest Beauty Trends

National Retail Federation Says U.S. Won't

Huda Kattan on Beauty Baking, Growing Her Business and Her New Reality Show 'Huda Boss'

Sarah Tanno

How Marc Jacobs Beauty Became a Blockbuster Makeup Hit

Mindy Grossman, Oprah Winfrey. Oprah Winfrey

Weight Watchers Is On the Brink of a Revolution, According to Its CEO

sephora

The Secret to Sephora's Success

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

Chromat Creates an ‘Imperfect' Eyeliner Wing for Its Fall 2018 Show

Backstage at Haider Ackermann RTW Fall

Over 30 Wigs Were Created for Haider Ackermann’s Fall Show

Backstage at Libertine RTW Fall 2018

Libertine Introduces Extreme Nail Art at NYFW

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

See Backstage Beauty at Chromat's Fall Show — In 360 Degrees

National Retail Federation Says U.S. Won't

Career Advice From Five Women in the C-Suite

Backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Jean Paul Gaultier's Show Featured Models Covered in Gold

Cardi B60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals,

The Making of Cardi B’s Over-the-Top Jeweled Nails

Backstage at Anna Sui RTW Spring

Pat McGrath, Garren Create a Hippie Beauty Look for Anna Sui

Backstage at Yohji Yamamoto RTW Spring

Hair as Sculpture: The Making of Yohji Yamamoto's Spring 2018 Runway Beauty Look

Details at Marc Jacobs RTW Spring

Marc Jacobs Reinvents Winged Eyeliner for Spring

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad