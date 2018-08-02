It’s a Southern thing. Reese Witherspoon’s brand, Draper James, has joined e-commerce platform, ShopRunner, in an effort to expedite shipping and offer consumers free returns. In the face of Amazon’s ever-growing presence, brands have flocked to such services in order to match the e-commerce giant’s thwarting shipment speed.

“Partnering with ShopRunner provides access to the large ShopRunner member community, helping us to introduce our brand to a broader audience and convert new customers into habitual consumers of our brand,” said Taylor Rettig, chief executive officer of Draper James. “This partnership allows us to continue to build upon our overall omnichannel strategy by providing innovative options and more convenience to better serve patrons of our growing brand.”

Under the partnership, Draper James will join ShopRunner’s roster of retailers and brands that include White House|Black Market, Saks Fifth Avenue, Sam Edelman, Sandro, Theory, Yves Saint Laurent, Urban Decay and Saks Fifth Avenue, among many others.

As social channels become increasingly saturated, standing out among competition has become an ongoing challenge for merchants. With that, joining platforms such as ShopRunner provides retailers and brands the opportunity to message coveted features such as two-day shipping to a broad audience.

“Our strategic collaboration with Draper James furthers our mission of connecting the best shoppers with the most sought-after brands,” said Sam Yagan, ceo of ShopRunner. “We [will] team up with Draper James to help the company reach even more consumers, increase the engagement of existing ones, and provide valuable, transformative data to their team.”

Appealing to a large consumer base is attractive, but collecting data on them is perhaps even more appealing in order to not only improve current shopping journeys, but deliver customized experiences in the future, too.

