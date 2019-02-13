Reformation, a sustainable women’s apparel brand, said today it has launched its “Carbon Is Canceled” campaign, a series of programs beginning this month. The brand has partnered with Arcadia Power and NativeEnergy to offer Ref shoppers simple ways to reduce or offset their carbon footprint, the company said.

As part of Reformation’s continued efforts to connect its shoppers to sustainability solutions, Carbon Is Canceled offers an option for customers to switch their electric bill to wind energy through Arcadia Power on Reformation.com. Opting for wind energy on its site is free, and shoppers will receive a $100 Reformation credit for making the switch. The brand noted that participants can offset 50 percent for free, or 100 percent wind power for an average of $10 per month. Twenty-five percent of greenhouse gasses come from electric power in the U.S., according to Reformation.

And Ref’s partnership with certified B-corporation carbon offset provider NativeEnergy enables shoppers to purchase “climate credits” that will support verified carbon offset projects such as renewable energy and forestry projects via purchases on Reformation.com. Shoppers have five options for climate credits, ranging from $60 to $400 and six to 12 months of carbon offset coverage for individuals, families and even weddings, the company said.

For more Business news from WWD, see:

PrimaLoft Rolls Out First Fully Recycled Bio Performance Fabric

Fashion Industry’s ‘War for Talent,’ Demand for Vocational Skills

Field Notes: Fashion’s Making Waves

Fashion Brand Nicholas K Cites ‘Longevity’ as Key to Sustainability