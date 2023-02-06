Reformation Unveils Its 10th Store in California

Reformation, the sustainable clothing brand launched in Los Angeles 14 years ago, has been on a major retail rollout. And the stores just keep coming.

On Monday, Reformation opened its 37th global outpost, located at the fashion-forward South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California. The 56-year-old shopping center houses 275 restaurants and stores that range from Tiffany & Co., Max Mara and Saks Fifth Avenue to Macy’s, H&M and J. Crew.

“At South Coast Plaza, which has an incredible selection of shops and restaurants that drive significant foot traffic, we’re in a prime position to reach a diverse, international customer base and deliver a best-in-class retail experience,” noted Shaheen Mufti, the vice president of retail for Reformation.

The new 1,710-square-foot Reformation location incorporates many of the same elements that are in the other company-owned stores across the United States and beyond. The new outpost uses natural and recyclable elements to match its sustainable womenswear.

The dressing rooms have sustainable carpets, the store is filled with vintage furniture and hangers are made with FSC-certified wood.

Touch screens are located throughout the store to be used by customers to send clothes to the dressing room without having to carry them in themselves. Once in the dressing room, there are more touch screens where shoppers can order new sizes and styles.

Eleven years ago, Reformation had only three stores. Now there are 37. Reformation executives say this aggressive retail expansion has been a new way to reach customers. “Retail is an important way to grow brand awareness, reach new customers and strengthen our relationships with existing ones,” Mufti explained. “Our customers don’t think of themselves as either online or in-store shoppers. They’re focused on engaging with Reformation on the way that best meets their needs at a given moment in time.”

Reformation, founded by Yael Aflalo in 2009, began by selling vintage clothing out of a small L.A. storefront. The company quickly expanded into making its own sustainably made merchandise.

Currently, the company cuts and sews 30 percent of its clothing in Los Angeles and manufactures 5 percent of its clothing in its Los Angeles factory, which employs more than 200 people.

The company offers women’s clothing that retails from $28 for tanks and Ts to $548 for over-the-knee leather boots.

The South Coast Plaza location will feature a wide range of products, including tops, sweaters and knits, jumpsuits, shoes, outerwear and dresses — all geared to the Southern California climate.