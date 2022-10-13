×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE First Look: Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition Reaches Its Final Stop in New York

Business

Fendi Unveils New State-of-the-art Accessories Plant

Eye

All That Glitters and a Lot of Gold at New Musée Yves Saint Laurent Exhibition

Reformation Opens Sixth Los Angeles Store

The sustainable womenswear brand opens its newest store in Los Angeles, making it the 32nd store in the chain.

New retail Reformation store
This La Jolla store is the prototype for the Reformation store in Studio City. Chipper Hatter

Reformation is on a roll.

The Los Angeles, California, sustainable clothing company, known for upcycling vintage and surplus materials, is opening its sixth L.A. store on Friday inside a new shopping development looking for differentiated brands.

The design of the 2,055-square-foot space, next door to a Vuori outpost, incorporates natural and recyclable elements to match its sustainable womenswear.

The dressing rooms have sustainable carpets, the store is filled with vintage furniture and hangers are made with FSC-certified wood. The store will offset 100 percent of its electricity with wind energy, the company said.

Related Galleries

Another sustainable element is the ability to recycle pre-used Reformation clothing at the store, which is possible at other Reformation stores, too. Customers can drop off their well-worn Reformation pieces and receive credit for future purchases. Shoes can be redeemed for $25 in credit, denim for $15 and $10 for sweaters and activewear.

“One element of the store that is unique to Reformation is our tech-driven retail concept,” wrote Shaheen Mufti, the company’s vice president of retail, in an email.  

Touch screens are located throughout the store to be used by customers to send clothes to the dressing room without having to carry them in themselves. Once in the dressing room, there are more touch screens where shoppers can order new sizes and styles.

To enhance the dressing-room environment, there is customizable light settings for cool, golden and sexy time.

Reformation chose the newly opened The Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge development because it is in Studio City, not far from the CBS Studio Center, Warner Bros. and Universal Studios in the San Fernando Valley.

The shopping center, which used to house an old fishing hole for Hollywood celebrities, incorporates organic, sustainable and wellness businesses. The compact collection of shops, restaurants and health-oriented companies are located around a manmade stream accented by four historic redwood trees towering over the property.

“Sportsmen’s Lodge offers a reimagined experience, making it a natural choice as Reformation’s newest home,” Mufti said in his email.

In recent years, Reformation has been executing a major retail expansion. Ten years ago, it had only three stores — one in Los Angeles and two in New York. Now, it has 28 stores in the U.S. and four international locations. In California, there are nine stores total, with six Reformation locations in L.A.

Reformation, founded by Yael Aflalo in 2009, first began by selling vintage clothing out of a small L.A. storefront. The company quickly expanded into making its own merchandise, which is 80 percent repurposed vintage clothing or made of leftover and over-ordered fabric called deadstock.

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

Hot Summer Bags

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Reformation Comes to Studio City in Los Angeles With Its Sixth Store

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad