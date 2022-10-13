Reformation Opens Sixth Los Angeles Store

Reformation is on a roll.

The Los Angeles, California, sustainable clothing company, known for upcycling vintage and surplus materials, is opening its sixth L.A. store on Friday inside a new shopping development looking for differentiated brands.

The design of the 2,055-square-foot space, next door to a Vuori outpost, incorporates natural and recyclable elements to match its sustainable womenswear.

The dressing rooms have sustainable carpets, the store is filled with vintage furniture and hangers are made with FSC-certified wood. The store will offset 100 percent of its electricity with wind energy, the company said.

Another sustainable element is the ability to recycle pre-used Reformation clothing at the store, which is possible at other Reformation stores, too. Customers can drop off their well-worn Reformation pieces and receive credit for future purchases. Shoes can be redeemed for $25 in credit, denim for $15 and $10 for sweaters and activewear.

“One element of the store that is unique to Reformation is our tech-driven retail concept,” wrote Shaheen Mufti, the company’s vice president of retail, in an email.

Touch screens are located throughout the store to be used by customers to send clothes to the dressing room without having to carry them in themselves. Once in the dressing room, there are more touch screens where shoppers can order new sizes and styles.

To enhance the dressing-room environment, there is customizable light settings for cool, golden and sexy time.

Reformation chose the newly opened The Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge development because it is in Studio City, not far from the CBS Studio Center, Warner Bros. and Universal Studios in the San Fernando Valley.

The shopping center, which used to house an old fishing hole for Hollywood celebrities, incorporates organic, sustainable and wellness businesses. The compact collection of shops, restaurants and health-oriented companies are located around a manmade stream accented by four historic redwood trees towering over the property.

“Sportsmen’s Lodge offers a reimagined experience, making it a natural choice as Reformation’s newest home,” Mufti said in his email.

In recent years, Reformation has been executing a major retail expansion. Ten years ago, it had only three stores — one in Los Angeles and two in New York. Now, it has 28 stores in the U.S. and four international locations. In California, there are nine stores total, with six Reformation locations in L.A.

Reformation, founded by Yael Aflalo in 2009, first began by selling vintage clothing out of a small L.A. storefront. The company quickly expanded into making its own merchandise, which is 80 percent repurposed vintage clothing or made of leftover and over-ordered fabric called deadstock.