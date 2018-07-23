Organizers of ReMode said they’ve confirmed additional fashion retail and apparel c-level executives to the event, which is set for Nov. 13 to 14 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The event, which organizers describe as a conference focused on “disruptive and sustainable fashion,” added confirmed speakers that include: Joey Zwillinger, cofounder and co-chief executive officer of Allbirds; Mary Renner Beech, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Kate Spade; Rati Sahi, chief merchant of The RealReal, and Bob Lamey, cofounder of Shopbop.

ReMode said it is convening “innovators across the entire value chain of the fashion industry to share ideas, find practical solutions and forge new connections.” Event organizers said the conference’s programming aims to “address relevant topics such as artificial intelligence in fashion, omnichannel retailing, sustainable production, circular fashion and financing.”

To date, there are more than 100 speakers lined up for the conference. The structure of the event is built upon four pillars with content themes focusing on marketing, technology, investing and innovation. The pillars are ReThink, ReInvest, ReMake and ReMarket. “Each pillar features panels, workshops, keynotes, networking events and a curated selection of innovative solution-providers,” organizers of the event said.

Other confirmed speakers include Marie Chassot, head of Baume; Steven Kolb, president and ceo of the CFDA; Rosario Dawson, actress and cofounder of Studio One Eighty Nine; Janie Yu, partner at Fung Capital; Orsola de Castro, founder of Fashion Revolution; Adriano Goldschmied, founder of Genius Group; Ryan Babenzien, founder and ceo of Greats; Ned Monroe, chief global design officer of activewear at Hanesbrands, and Ivan Poupyrev, director of engineering at the Jacquard Project by Google.

ReMode organizers said the speakers presenting at the event “represent a wide array of sectors within the fashion industry including senior executives from innovative retailers, sustainability advocates, established and startup-level fashion brands from all categories (e.g., apparel, footwear, accessories), Venture Capital firms and global technology companies.”

Other confirmed speakers include Nicolas Santi-Weil, ceo of AMI Paris; Amber Valletta, actress and cofounder of Master & Hue; Pierre-Arnaud Grenade, global ceo of Ba&sh; Kristin Savilia ceo of Joor; Amanda Hearst and Hassan Pierre, cofounders of Maison de Mode; Stefan Siegel, ceo and founder of Not Just a Label; Kathleen Talbot, vice president of operations and sustainability at Reformation; Nate Checketts, cofounder and ceo of Rhone, and Heidi Zak, ceo and cofounder of ThirdLove.

Pierre-Nicolas Hurstel, fashion entrepreneur and founder of ReMode, said the event not only continues “to amass an impressive lineup of speakers, but a growing list of attendees which represent some of the most disruptive and emerging fashion brands and retailers across all categories.”

Hurstel described ReMode as the “right conference at the right time, and is going to inspire the critical dialogue necessary for attendees to collaborate, innovate, and equip themselves with the tools to affect long-term, positive change in their organizations.”

Zwillinger of Allbirds said the brand is passionate about innovation that can “spark industry-wide change,” which is one reason he’s speaking at ReMode. The ceo said the company is “dedicated to rethinking the way the footwear industry operates and bringing a new level of sustainability to all our products.”

Zwillinger said the conference is “an amazing opportunity to come together with other leaders in fashion and retail to discuss the current hurdles to sustainability and collaborate on innovative solutions that can make a real impact.”

For more information about the event, a list of speakers and to register, see https://remode.com.