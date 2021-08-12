Rent the Runway’s Closet Concierge is expanding its reach through a partnership with Tripadvisor Plus.

The partnership allows customers to ditch their luggage when going on vacation by delivering designer rentals to their hotel. The tieup with Trip Advisor Plus expands RTR Closet Concierge to 300,000 additional hotels within the U.S.

As reported, in 2019, Rent the Runway began collaborating with W Hotels to roll out RTR Closet Concierge, launching at W Aspen, W South Beach, W Washington D.C. and W Hollywood.

“As our collective audiences begin to travel IRL once again, we’re focused on delivering Rent the Runway’s Closet in the Cloud to customers in the most seamless capacity possible. Partnering with Tripadvisor enables us to bring our Closet Concierge program to travelers at unparalleled scale while reducing some of the friction often associated with the travel experience,” said Samantha Storch Malloy, director of partnerships at Rent the Runway, who is responsible for developing and leading the partnership.

Starting today, when Tripadvisor Plus members book a stay at one of their domestic hotels, they’ll receive an offer via email to take advantage of the Closet Concierge program. Interested customers will be directed to a co-branded RTW and Tripadvisor Closet Concierge landing page, which will walk them through how to send their rental times to their hotel destination, which includes a discount on their items.

Customers will have full access to all the RTR items and can rent as many items as they like.

When customers arrive at their hotel, their items will be there ready for them – dry cleaned and ready to wear.

Tripadvisor Plus members can use program even if they are existing or new RTR customers. Tripadvisor Plus membership is $99 a year. With the code RTRPLUS, new members can receive $20 off their first year of membership.

Similarly, both new and existing RTR customers will be able to take advantage of 30 percent off RTR’s Reserve rentals when using the new program.

Returns for the program work as they would for any order. When it’s time to return the items, the customer places everything in the packaging they are in and swaps the shipping label with the return label provided. Customers can return items through RTR’s carrier partners or its network of drop boxes. The company offers four and eight day Reserve rentals, as well as subscriptions plans.

As reported, last month Rent the Runway confidentially filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering.

