Resale Site HEWI Debuts New Digital Platform, Sets Big Luxury Ambitions

LONDON — Resale platform Hardly Ever Worn It, best known as HEWI, is unveiling an improved online platform on Thursday, continuing its mission to become one of the most luxury-focused, curated resale platforms in the booming secondhand scene.

Customization is a key focus of the site: HEWI wants to ensure that customers are presented with the best product selection, and not overwhelmed by endless assortments, which is often the case with competitor sites.

“The new platform enhances our existing user experience, and is faster and frictionless. The technology powering the platform learns from user behavior ensuring that, each time a customer visits our platform, we can provide a more tailored and seamless customer journey,” said the company’s chief executive officer Tatiana Wolter-Ferguson, pointing to a sleek brand identity that’s in line with its luxury ambitions.

Wolter-Ferguson started the platform while living in Monaco and discovering a circle of women, herself included, with wardrobes full of luxury items that had barely been worn and were kept in pristine condition.

The new HEWI brand identity. Courtesy of Hewi

She built HEWI in a bid to start circulating those pieces beyond the friends’ close-knit circles. Even as it grows internationally, the platform prides itself on a discerning clientele; luxury (and often limited-edition) product (think Gucci x The North Face and Bottega Veneta bags galore), and the ability to offer one-on-one services — similar to the primary luxury market.

“The calibre of product, curation, condition and customer service makes HEWI stand alongside any other luxury e-commerce platform in the primary market that our customer is accustomed to,” said Wolter-Ferguson, who has also been blending online commerce with a range of VIP concierge services.

“If the customer wants to look at, and feel, the item before purchase as they would in-store, our customer service team is on hand to support this. Our customer service team can book an appointment at the customer’s home, organize a virtual call or invite the customer into our VIP London showroom — as is the expectation within luxury,” she added.

Later in the year, the plan is to work on scaling the at-home and VIP services, as well as moving toward a carbon-neutral logistics program that will ensure all such scaling happens “consciously.”

Tatiana Wolter-Fergsuon and Rachel Reavley of HEWI. Courtesy of Hewi, Andrew Crowley

Their ultimate aim? To carve a niche as one of resale’s most trusted, luxurious spaces — and for customers to turn to HEWI first before buying anything new.

“The future of retail will be that the customer will go to resale before they go to the primary market,” said Rachel Reavley, the company’s board director and a seasoned professional who helped to build businesses ranging from British Vogue, to Net-a-porter’s Porter magazine and Threads Styling.

“Heritage brands will remain highly aspirational and with HEWI having luxury fashion in its DNA, it’s becoming a powerful gateway for consumers and brands alike,” she added.