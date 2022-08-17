×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: August 17, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Aaron Rose Philip Longs to Tear Down Barriers for Models With Disabilities

Business

Target’s Profits Fall By Nearly 90 Percent

Sustainability

Why Thrift, Upcycling Are the ‘Only Relevant Conversation’ in Fashion Right Now

Michael Appel Gets a New Role Fixing Retailers

The veteran industry exec says you can be a good retail operator but not necessarily good at restructuring a business.

Appel Associates
Michael Appel, president of Appel Associates LLC. Courtesy Image.

Michael Appel, who has made a career in retail turnarounds, sees his workload picking up pretty soon.

“There will be a wave of restructurings, but I don’t think you will see it until after Christmas,” said Appel. “Some companies as they were navigating through COVID[-19] also started to fix their business model at the same time. Others just coasted and we are going to see the results of that.”

Last month, Appel joined Getzler Henrich & Associates, a 54-year-old corporate restructuring and operations improvement firm that specializes in middle-market companies, considered those under $1 billion in revenues. Appel was named managing director of Getzler Henrich’s retail turnaround and restructuring practice.

Over lunch last week in Manhattan’s Flatiron neighborhood, Appel painted a not-so-pretty picture of the retail landscape. “Restructuring is quiet but we expect that to change,” he said. Businesses coming unglued positions Getzler Henrich to potentially pick up new clients and help them put the pieces back together.

Related Galleries

“The luxury businesses will be fine. Those customers have plenty of money. But the lower moderate to mass businesses are going to be under stress because consumers have less disposable income after really benefiting from the stimulus, interest rates are going up, and I don’t think capital is as easily accessible as it was,” Appel added.

“A lot of companies are still grappling with too much inventory. It’s correctible if your balance sheet allows you to do it. If you are over-levered, that’s going to be a problem. If you have too much debt and business is tough and you are cash strapped, that can lead to a restructuring. If you have a strong capital structure and have access to liquidity, availability on your ABL facility, you can get through it.”

Among the more challenged retailers, Appel claimed: “The poster child is Bed, Bath & Beyond. They completely changed the model without testing it. They certainly needed a refresh. A lot of the merchandise was stale. The remodels looked cleaner, but there was nothing to buy. They got rid of the brands. A year ago, I went in there. I needed a Dustbuster. Not only did they not have a Dustbuster, they didn’t have any knock-off versions. They were totally out of stock.

“Look at Old Navy. They made a big bet on size inclusivity, which didn’t work. Old Navy used to be terrific. It was exciting. They sort of lost that. Can they recapture it?

“Vera Bradley is under stress, and they’re seeking a new CEO,” Appel observed.

He said so far he has one client at Getzler Henrich that he declined to specify. He was more forthcoming on how he operates in turnarounds.

“When you go into a company that’s got problems you have to quickly assess the situation, get a game plan together, and fix the liquidity and operational issues in parallel,” said Appel. “It’s really hard for most managers to do both. That’s why the restructuring industry exists. Most people who operate businesses don’t know how to restructure businesses. Companies go into Chapter 11 and the balance sheet gets fixed, but the business doesn’t get fixed so you [eventually] end up with Chapter 22. You can’t just fix the balance sheet. You have to address the operating issues with a sustainable business proposition.

“We help our clients navigate through these challenges and at the same time, we are looking at what efficiencies and opportunities exist. What’s the low-hanging fruit? It’s all about liquidity. A lot of these retail business, they say they understand their customer and they have no customer research.”

Over the years Appel has managed turnaround efforts, often in interim chief executive officer slots including at Laura Ashley, HCI Direct, Wilkes Bashford and Baccarat. He also provided turnaround services for Kenneth Cole, Avery Boardman, Versa Partners and DW Partners, and was chairman and CEO of Rue 21 leading turnaround efforts there, among other assignments.

He maintains his own advisory firm, Appel Associates, to increase his exposure. Maintaining his firm isn’t a conflict with his job at Getzler Henrich. He serves on the board of Ashley Stewart.

Getzler Henrich, considered a boutique advisory firm, was acquired by Hilco a year ago. “I’ve had a long relationship with Getzler Henrich over the years. A lot of people at Hilco know me as well,” said Appel. “Hilco has had tremendous growth over the years. They do inventory liquidation, valuations, monetization of assets, retail advisory and asset-based lending.

At Getzler Henrich, “the focus is to maximize value for the stakeholders,” Appel said. “It could be a liquidation, or it could involve fixing the balance sheet, and there has also been a lot of operational improvement work in conjunction with that and that’s my background. I’m not a classic, restructuring CPA-type. I am an operational turnaround person.

“We are hiring financial restructuring professionals for my practice and also consultants that also have operational turnaround experience,” Appel said. “It will be a small but mighty team that understands the retail business.”

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

Hot Summer Bags

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Michael Appel Gets a New Role

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad